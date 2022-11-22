All Delibird Presents Locations In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players on the search for special items such as Evolutionary Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet need to keep Delibird Presents on their list of places to visit. When players first set out on their journey, it’s just a great place to get some customization options, such as Rotom Phone Cases, but completing different storylines will unlock its true potential.

But, for those players that are scanning the lands of Paldea far and wide, they may have completely skipped over these wonderful little locations. As the stock continues to evolve alongside the players’ progression throughout the game, stopping at your local Delibird Presents is something every trainer should do. But, where do you find them?

Where To Find Delibird Presents In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a total of three towns in this title that happen to house a Delibird Presents location, with some even harboring two of them. As players explore the vast world before them, knowing where to search for these special shops can help gamers get their hands on some great items quickly.

Mesagoza Delibird Presents Locations

On the eastern side of Mesagoza, players will encounter a Delibird Presents. Near the entrance of this school-bound town, players will be able to spot this one quite quickly. However, there is also another location in Mesagoza, on the western side of town. Both of these locations carry the same stock, so players don’t need to fret about which option to choose.

Closer to the western exit of Mesagoza, players will have another opportunity to snag some items before heading out on their grand adventure. For those that have chosen to go West when leaving Mesagoza for the first time, make sure that you’re taking the long way around to snag some necessities for your journey.

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents Locations

For players entering the waterlogged town of Cascarrafa, there are two Delibird Presents located in town. One of the easier ones to locate, depending on which way you have entered the town, is located on the second story. You’ll find its location on the map above, on the east side of town.

For players entering or leaving the Asado Desert, there is another Delibird Presents located on the lowest level of this town. You’ll find it near a few other accessory shops, allowing players to grab what they need before they head out on an adventure or even just a picnic.

Levincia Delibird Presents Location

The final town that houses a Delibird Presents is the electrifying town of Levincia. If you’re planning on taking on the Electric Gym Leader, players will be able to find this towards the North Fast Travel location. This is great for those about to head out on their journey to search for different Legendary Pokemon in the world, as this location is very close to some of the required items to unlock the new Legendary monsters.

What Items Are In Stock At Delibird Presents

Each of these locations happens to offer different items, but some will be unlocked as players progress throughout the story. Check each of these locations to find all of the special items that are within their walls, while players will want to continue checking out the stock as they continue through the story. Most of these items are locked behind Gym Progression, so those challenging Titans and Starfall Street Bosses may need to take on the Gyms sooner than expected.

Mesagoza Delibird Presents Stock

Item Name Item Cost When Available Ability Shield 20,000 Start Assault Vest 50,000 Post Game Blunder Policy 50,000 Post Game Charcoal 3,000 Start Choice Band 100,000 Post Game Choice Scarf 100,000 4 Gym Badges Choice Specs 100,000 Post Game Clear Amulet 30,000 4 Gym Badges Destiny Knot 20,000 4 Gym Badges Eviolite 50,000 Post Game Expert Belt 30,000 4 Gym Badges Focus Band 10,000 Start Focus Sash 50,000 4 Gym Badges Grip Claw 10,000 4 Gym Badges King’s Rock 10,000 4 Gym Badges Life Orb 50,000 Post Game Miracle Seed 3,000 Start Muscle Band 8,000 Start Mystic Water 3,000 Start PokeBall 200 Start Punching Glove 15,000 4 Gym Badges Quick Claw 8,000 Start Razor Claw 15,000 4 Gym Badges Rocky Helmet 50,000 4 Gym Badges Sharp Beak 3,000 Start Silk Scarf 3,000 Start Silver Powder 3,000 Start Throat Spray 20,000 4 Gym Badges Weakness Policy 50,000 Post Game Wise Glasses 8,000 Start

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents Stock

Item Name Item Cost When Available Absorb Bulb 5,000 4 Gym Badges Air Balloon 15,000 4 Gym Badges Big Root 10,000 Start Bright Powder 30,000 Post Game Cell Battery 5,000 4 Gym Badges Damp Rock 8,000 4 Gym Badges Dragon Fang 3,000 Start Electric Seed 20,000 Post Game Grassy Seed 20,000 Post Game Hard Stone 3,000 Start Heat Rock 8,000 4 Gym Badges Icy Rock 8,000 4 Gym Badges Leftovers 20,000 Start Light Clay 20,000 Start Luminous Moss 5,000 4 Gym Badges Magnet 3,000 Start Mental Herb 10,000 4 Gym Badges Mirror Herb 30,000 Start Misty Seed 20,000 Post Game Normal Gem 15,000 Start Poison Barb 3,000 Start Power Herb 30,000 Post Game Psychic Seed 20,000 Post Game Shed Shell 20,000 4 Gym Badges Smooth Rock 8,000 4 Gym Badges Spell Tag 3,000 Start Terrain Extender 15,000 Post Game Utility Umbrella 15,000 Post Game White Herb 20,000 4 Gym Badges

Levincia Delibird Presents Stock

Item Name Item Cost When Available Adrenaline Orb 5,000 4 Gym Badges Binding Band 20,000 4 Gym Badges Black Belt 3,000 Start Black Glasses 3,000 Start Black Sludge 10,000 4 Gym Badges Covert Cloak 20,000 Start Eject Button 30,000 Start Eject Pack 30,000 4 Gym Badges Flame Orb 15,000 Post Game Heavy-Duty Boots 20,000 4 Gym Badges Iron Ball 20,000 Post Game Lagging Tail 20,000 Post Game Loaded Dice 20,000 Start Metal Coat 3,000 Start Metronome 15,000 Start Never-Melt Ice 3,000 Start Protective Pads 15,000 4 Gym Badges Red Card 30,000 Start Ring Target 10,000 Start Room Service 20,000 Post Game Safety Googles 20,000 4 Gym Badges Scope Lens 15,000 Start Shell Bell 20,000 Start Snowball 5,000 4 Gym Badges Soft Sand 3,000 Start Sticky Barb 10,000 Post Game Toxic Orb 15,000 Post Game Twisted Spoon 3,000 Start Wide Lens 20,000 Start Zoom Lens 10,000 4 Gym Badges

Items At All Delibird Presents Locations

Item Name Item Cost When Available Bottle Cap 20,000 6 Gym Badges Everstone 5,000 Start Fire Stone 3,000 3 Gym Badges Leaf Stone 3,000 3 Gym Badges Pink Nectar 300 3 Gym Badges Power Anklet 10,000 Start Power Band 10,000 Start Power Belt 10,000 Start Power Bracer 10,000 Start Power Lens 10,000 Start Power Weight 10,000 Start Purple Nectar 300 3 Gym Badges Red Nectar 300 3 Gym Badges Smoke Ball 15,000 3 Gym Badges Soothe Bell 5,000 Start Sweet Apple 2,200 3 Gym Badges Tart Apple 2,200 3 Gym Badges Thunder Stone 3,000 3 Gym Badges Water Stone 3,000 3 Gym Badges Yellow Nectar 300 3 Gym Badges

Pokeballs Available At Delibird Presents

Item Name Item Cost When Available Dive Ball 1,000 5 Gym Badges Dusk Ball 1,000 7 Gym Badges Great Ball 600 1 Gym Badge Heal Ball 300 Start Luxury Ball 3,000 4 Gym Badges Nest Ball 1,000 3 Gym Badges Net Ball 1,000 3 Gym Badges Quick Ball 1,000 6 Gym Badges Repeat Ball 1,000 3 Gym Badges Timer Ball 1,000 8 Gym Badges Ultra Ball 800 5 Gym Badges

All Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Case Name Case Cost Location Blue Case 1,000 Mesagoza Brown Case 1,000 Mesagoza Green Case 1,000 Mesagoza Lavender Case 1,000 Mesagoza Olive Case 1,000 Mesagoza Purple Case 1,000 Mesagoza Pink Case 1,000 Mesagoza Rose Case 1,000 Mesagoza Turquoise Case 1,000 Mesagoza Yellow Case 1,000 Mesagoza Sprigatito Case 3,000 Mesagoza Fuecoco Case 3,000 Mesagoza Quaxly Case 3,000 Mesagoza Bug Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Dark Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Dragon Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Electric Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Fairy Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Fighting Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Fire Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Flying Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Ghost Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Ground Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Ice Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Normal Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Psychic Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Poison Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Rock Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Steel Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Water Case 2,500 Cascarrafa Komala Log Case 5,000 Cascarrafa Flabebe Flower Case 5,000 Cascarrafa Magnemite Magnet Case 5,000 Cascarrafa Gothita Ribbon Case 5,000 Cascarrafa Black Case 1,000 Levincia Cocoa Brown Case 1,000 Levincia Cream Case 1,000 Levincia Dark Brown Case 1,000 Levincia Dark Green Case 1,000 Levincia Navy Blue Case 1,000 Levincia Orange Case 1,000 Levincia Sky Blue Case 1,000 Levincia White Case 1,000 Levincia Wine Red Case 1,000 Levincia Pikachu Case 6,000 Levincia Eevee Case 6,000 Levincia Swablue Sky Case 5,000 Levincia Applin Apple Case 5,000 Levincia Combee Honey Case 5,000 Levincia

With all of these items available, there are plenty of wonderful gifts to give your favorite Pokemon. No matter if it’s something to customize your character and their device a bit more, or if you want to increase the power of your favorite Pokemon, Delibird Presents is the greatest place in Paldea for you to visit! Players parking in Multiplayer adventures may want to make sure to bring all of their friends to these locations in the future, especially for Evolutionary Items.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022