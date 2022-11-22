All Delibird Presents Locations In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players on the search for special items such as Evolutionary Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet need to keep Delibird Presents on their list of places to visit. When players first set out on their journey, it’s just a great place to get some customization options, such as Rotom Phone Cases, but completing different storylines will unlock its true potential.
But, for those players that are scanning the lands of Paldea far and wide, they may have completely skipped over these wonderful little locations. As the stock continues to evolve alongside the players’ progression throughout the game, stopping at your local Delibird Presents is something every trainer should do. But, where do you find them?
Where To Find Delibird Presents In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
There are a total of three towns in this title that happen to house a Delibird Presents location, with some even harboring two of them. As players explore the vast world before them, knowing where to search for these special shops can help gamers get their hands on some great items quickly.
Mesagoza Delibird Presents Locations
On the eastern side of Mesagoza, players will encounter a Delibird Presents. Near the entrance of this school-bound town, players will be able to spot this one quite quickly. However, there is also another location in Mesagoza, on the western side of town. Both of these locations carry the same stock, so players don’t need to fret about which option to choose.
Closer to the western exit of Mesagoza, players will have another opportunity to snag some items before heading out on their grand adventure. For those that have chosen to go West when leaving Mesagoza for the first time, make sure that you’re taking the long way around to snag some necessities for your journey.
Cascarrafa Delibird Presents Locations
For players entering the waterlogged town of Cascarrafa, there are two Delibird Presents located in town. One of the easier ones to locate, depending on which way you have entered the town, is located on the second story. You’ll find its location on the map above, on the east side of town.
For players entering or leaving the Asado Desert, there is another Delibird Presents located on the lowest level of this town. You’ll find it near a few other accessory shops, allowing players to grab what they need before they head out on an adventure or even just a picnic.
Levincia Delibird Presents Location
The final town that houses a Delibird Presents is the electrifying town of Levincia. If you’re planning on taking on the Electric Gym Leader, players will be able to find this towards the North Fast Travel location. This is great for those about to head out on their journey to search for different Legendary Pokemon in the world, as this location is very close to some of the required items to unlock the new Legendary monsters.
What Items Are In Stock At Delibird Presents
Each of these locations happens to offer different items, but some will be unlocked as players progress throughout the story. Check each of these locations to find all of the special items that are within their walls, while players will want to continue checking out the stock as they continue through the story. Most of these items are locked behind Gym Progression, so those challenging Titans and Starfall Street Bosses may need to take on the Gyms sooner than expected.
Mesagoza Delibird Presents Stock
|Item Name
|Item Cost
|When Available
|Ability Shield
|20,000
|Start
|Assault Vest
|50,000
|Post Game
|Blunder Policy
|50,000
|Post Game
|Charcoal
|3,000
|Start
|Choice Band
|100,000
|Post Game
|Choice Scarf
|100,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Choice Specs
|100,000
|Post Game
|Clear Amulet
|30,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Destiny Knot
|20,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Eviolite
|50,000
|Post Game
|Expert Belt
|30,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Focus Band
|10,000
|Start
|Focus Sash
|50,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Grip Claw
|10,000
|4 Gym Badges
|King’s Rock
|10,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Life Orb
|50,000
|Post Game
|Miracle Seed
|3,000
|Start
|Muscle Band
|8,000
|Start
|Mystic Water
|3,000
|Start
|PokeBall
|200
|Start
|Punching Glove
|15,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Quick Claw
|8,000
|Start
|Razor Claw
|15,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Rocky Helmet
|50,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Sharp Beak
|3,000
|Start
|Silk Scarf
|3,000
|Start
|Silver Powder
|3,000
|Start
|Throat Spray
|20,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Weakness Policy
|50,000
|Post Game
|Wise Glasses
|8,000
|Start
Cascarrafa Delibird Presents Stock
|Item Name
|Item Cost
|When Available
|Absorb Bulb
|5,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Air Balloon
|15,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Big Root
|10,000
|Start
|Bright Powder
|30,000
|Post Game
|Cell Battery
|5,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Damp Rock
|8,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Dragon Fang
|3,000
|Start
|Electric Seed
|20,000
|Post Game
|Grassy Seed
|20,000
|Post Game
|Hard Stone
|3,000
|Start
|Heat Rock
|8,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Icy Rock
|8,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Leftovers
|20,000
|Start
|Light Clay
|20,000
|Start
|Luminous Moss
|5,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Magnet
|3,000
|Start
|Mental Herb
|10,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Mirror Herb
|30,000
|Start
|Misty Seed
|20,000
|Post Game
|Normal Gem
|15,000
|Start
|Poison Barb
|3,000
|Start
|Power Herb
|30,000
|Post Game
|Psychic Seed
|20,000
|Post Game
|Shed Shell
|20,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Smooth Rock
|8,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Spell Tag
|3,000
|Start
|Terrain Extender
|15,000
|Post Game
|Utility Umbrella
|15,000
|Post Game
|White Herb
|20,000
|4 Gym Badges
Levincia Delibird Presents Stock
|Item Name
|Item Cost
|When Available
|Adrenaline Orb
|5,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Binding Band
|20,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Black Belt
|3,000
|Start
|Black Glasses
|3,000
|Start
|Black Sludge
|10,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Covert Cloak
|20,000
|Start
|Eject Button
|30,000
|Start
|Eject Pack
|30,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Flame Orb
|15,000
|Post Game
|Heavy-Duty Boots
|20,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Iron Ball
|20,000
|Post Game
|Lagging Tail
|20,000
|Post Game
|Loaded Dice
|20,000
|Start
|Metal Coat
|3,000
|Start
|Metronome
|15,000
|Start
|Never-Melt Ice
|3,000
|Start
|Protective Pads
|15,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Red Card
|30,000
|Start
|Ring Target
|10,000
|Start
|Room Service
|20,000
|Post Game
|Safety Googles
|20,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Scope Lens
|15,000
|Start
|Shell Bell
|20,000
|Start
|Snowball
|5,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Soft Sand
|3,000
|Start
|Sticky Barb
|10,000
|Post Game
|Toxic Orb
|15,000
|Post Game
|Twisted Spoon
|3,000
|Start
|Wide Lens
|20,000
|Start
|Zoom Lens
|10,000
|4 Gym Badges
Items At All Delibird Presents Locations
|Item Name
|Item Cost
|When Available
|Bottle Cap
|20,000
|6 Gym Badges
|Everstone
|5,000
|Start
|Fire Stone
|3,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Leaf Stone
|3,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Pink Nectar
|300
|3 Gym Badges
|Power Anklet
|10,000
|Start
|Power Band
|10,000
|Start
|Power Belt
|10,000
|Start
|Power Bracer
|10,000
|Start
|Power Lens
|10,000
|Start
|Power Weight
|10,000
|Start
|Purple Nectar
|300
|3 Gym Badges
|Red Nectar
|300
|3 Gym Badges
|Smoke Ball
|15,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Soothe Bell
|5,000
|Start
|Sweet Apple
|2,200
|3 Gym Badges
|Tart Apple
|2,200
|3 Gym Badges
|Thunder Stone
|3,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Water Stone
|3,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Yellow Nectar
|300
|3 Gym Badges
Pokeballs Available At Delibird Presents
|Item Name
|Item Cost
|When Available
|Dive Ball
|1,000
|5 Gym Badges
|Dusk Ball
|1,000
|7 Gym Badges
|Great Ball
|600
|1 Gym Badge
|Heal Ball
|300
|Start
|Luxury Ball
|3,000
|4 Gym Badges
|Nest Ball
|1,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Net Ball
|1,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Quick Ball
|1,000
|6 Gym Badges
|Repeat Ball
|1,000
|3 Gym Badges
|Timer Ball
|1,000
|8 Gym Badges
|Ultra Ball
|800
|5 Gym Badges
All Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
|Case Name
|Case Cost
|Location
|Blue Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Brown Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Green Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Lavender Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Olive Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Purple Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Pink Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Rose Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Turquoise Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Yellow Case
|1,000
|Mesagoza
|Sprigatito Case
|3,000
|Mesagoza
|Fuecoco Case
|3,000
|Mesagoza
|Quaxly Case
|3,000
|Mesagoza
|Bug Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Dark Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Dragon Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Electric Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Fairy Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Fighting Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Fire Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Flying Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Ghost Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Ground Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Ice Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Normal Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Psychic Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Poison Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Rock Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Steel Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Water Case
|2,500
|Cascarrafa
|Komala Log Case
|5,000
|Cascarrafa
|Flabebe Flower Case
|5,000
|Cascarrafa
|Magnemite Magnet Case
|5,000
|Cascarrafa
|Gothita Ribbon Case
|5,000
|Cascarrafa
|Black Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Cocoa Brown Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Cream Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Dark Brown Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Dark Green Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Navy Blue Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Orange Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Sky Blue Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|White Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Wine Red Case
|1,000
|Levincia
|Pikachu Case
|6,000
|Levincia
|Eevee Case
|6,000
|Levincia
|Swablue Sky Case
|5,000
|Levincia
|Applin Apple Case
|5,000
|Levincia
|Combee Honey Case
|5,000
|Levincia
With all of these items available, there are plenty of wonderful gifts to give your favorite Pokemon. No matter if it’s something to customize your character and their device a bit more, or if you want to increase the power of your favorite Pokemon, Delibird Presents is the greatest place in Paldea for you to visit! Players parking in Multiplayer adventures may want to make sure to bring all of their friends to these locations in the future, especially for Evolutionary Items.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022