Every Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and How to Catch Them

Trainers entering Paldea have much to look forward to in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Alongside plenty of Pokemon to catch in the wild, there are more Legendary Pokemon to search out in this title. While they may be some of the most visually interesting, there is also more that players will need to accomplish to earn these special Pokemon.

As players make their way around this vast world, there is plenty to look at and find. From Shiny Pokemon making their way through the wilderness to plenty of Titan Pokemon to find and battle, players haven’t had this much content in a Pokemon title before. However, to find the 4 Legendary Ruinous Pokemon, they’ll be sent on a quest to the highest and lowest points of this new region.

How To Get Koraidon or Miriadon In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shortly after starting their journey in these new titles, players will almost instantly earn the unique cover Legendary respective to the version that they chose. While they may not be battle ready at the beginning of the game, as players continue to make their way through their stories of choice they’ll find that these monsters will become more and more capable of handling the world around them.

Where To Find Chi-Yu In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players that are looking to find this small Legendary Pokemon will need to scour North and East Provinces to find the Blue Stakes that are sticking out of the ground. There are a total of eight to collect, with their locations on the map below. After you have found them all, a Shrine will unlock, allowing players to battle and capture this small creature.

Where To Find Ting-Lu In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers looking to find the Legendary Ting-Lu, searching near Casseroya Lake and in the West Province will give players a great opportunity to find the green stakes sticking out of the ground. Use the map below to find the exact locations to check, then head towards the Ruins to battle and capture this deer-like Pokemon.

Where To Find Chien-Pao In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers searching for an excellent Ice-type Pokemon should set out on the search for these Yellow Stakes as quickly as possible to battle and capture Chien-Pao. This sleek and frigid Snow Leopard monster will be unlocked after scouring the West and South Provinces to find these Yellow Stakes. After they have been unlocked, travel to the Ruin that has been unlocked to challenge and capture them!

Where To Find Wo-Chien In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The last of the new Legendary Pokemon, players will be able to find, battle and capture Wo-Chien by collecting all of the Purple Stakes that are spread throughout the Paldea Region. Gamers will have the best chance to find these in the South and East Provinces of the region, and will just need to travel once more to the Ruin that unlocks to capture one for their own.

Are Legendary Pokemon Shiny Locked In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

For players hoping to add a Shiny Variant of these Pokemon to their team, there is a bit of bad news. While they may be some of the most unique-looking Pokemon on the current roster, there is currently no legitimate way to find these Pokemon in their Shiny Form yet. There is a chance that they could be distributed as Mystery Gifts in the future, but currently, there is no way to unlock any of these Legendary Pokemon in the game as a Shiny.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022