How Many Pokemon Are In Scarlet and Violet? Full Pokedex Explained

For players looking to fill their Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a fair number of new favorites and returning faces that Trainers will need to search far and wide for. From the challenging Gimmighoul to fan favorites like Pikachu, there are precisely 400 Pokemon currently available in the Paldea Region.

With Pokemon Home support coming in the future, there is a good chance that gamers will be able to bring some of their favorite monsters into these new titles, including starters from previous generations. But, for a comprehensive list of all currently available Pokemon in these titles, you’ve come to the right place.

All Currently Available Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While exploring the Paldea Region, players will have a chance to battle and capture quite a few of these monsters but may need a friend to trade some Pokemon to fully complete this Dex and earn the Shiny Charm. With 400 required to earn this special charm to make it easier to find and breed Shiny Pokemon, players will need to keep their eyes peeled for these Pokemon out in the world.

Complete Paldea Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokedex Number Pokemon Name Pokemon Type 1 Sprigatito Grass 2 Floragato Grass 3 Meowscarada Grass/Dark 4 Fuecoco Fire 5 Crocalor Fire 6 Skeledirge Fire/Ghost 7 Quaxly Water 8 Quaxwell Water 9 Quaquaval Water/Fighting 10 Lechonk Normal 11 Oinkologne Normal 12 Tarountula Bug 13 Spidops Bug 14 Nymble Bug 15 Lokix Bug/Dark 16 Hoppip Grass/Flying 17 Skiploom Grass/Flying 18 Jumpluff Grass/Flying 19 Fletchling Normal/Flying 20 Fletchinder Fire/Flying 21 Talonflame Fire/fling 22 Pawmi Electric 23 Pawmo Electric 24 Pawmot Electric/Fighting 25 Houndour Dark/Fire 26 Houndoom Dark/Fire 27 Yungoos Normal 28 Gumshoos Normal 29 Skwovet Normal 30 Greedent Normal 31 Sunkern Grass 32 Sunflora Grass 33 Kricketot Bug 34 Kricketune Bug 35 ScatterBug Bug 36 Spewpa Bug 37 Vivillon Bug/Flying 38 Combee Bug/Flying 39 Vespiquen Bug/Flying 40 Rookidee Flying 41 Corvisquire Flying 42 Corviknight Flying/Steel 43 Happiny Normal 44 Chansey Normal 45 Blissey Normal 46 Azurill Normal/Fairy 47 Marill Water/Fairy 48 Azumarill Water/Fairy 49 Surskit Bug/Water 50 Masquerain Bug/Flying 51 Buizel Water 52 Floatzel Water 53 Wooper Poison/Ground 54 Clodsire Poison/Ground 55 Psyduck Water 56 Golduck Water 57 Chewtle Water 58 Drednaw Water/Rock 59 Igglybuff Normal/Fairy 60 Jigglypuff Normal/Fairy 61 Wigglytuff Normal/Fairy 62 Ralts Psychic/Fairy 63 Kirlia Psychic/Fairy 64 Gardevoir Psychic/Fairy 65 Gallade Psychic/Fighting 66 Drowzee Psychic 67 Hypno Psychic 68 Gastly Ghost/Poison 69 Haunter Ghost/Poison 70 Gengar Ghost/Poison 71 Tandemaus Normal 72 Maushold Normal 73 Pichu Electric 74 Pikachu Electric 75 Raichu Electric 76 Fidough Fairy 77 Dachsbun Fairy 78 Slakoth Normal 79 Vigoroth Normal 80 Slaking Normal 81 Bounsweet Grass 82 Steenee Grass 83 Tsareena Grass 84 Smoliv Grass/Normal 85 Dolliv Grass/Normal 86 Arboliva Grass/Normal 87 Bonsly Rock 88 Sudowoodo Rock 89 Rockruff Rock 90 Lycanroc Rock 91 Rolycoly Rock 92 Carkol Rock/Fire 93 Coalossal Rock/Fire 94 Shinx Electric 95 Luxio Electric 96 Luxray Electric 97 Starly Normal/Flying 98 Staravia Normal/Flying 99 Staraptor Normal/Flying 100 Oricorio Fire/Flying (Baile Style), Psychic/Flying (Pa’u Style), Ghost/Flying (Sensu Style), Electric/Flying (Pom-Pom Style) 101 Mareep Electric 102 Flaaffy Electric 103 Ampharos Electric 104 Petilil Grass 105 Lilligant Grass 106 Shroomish Grass 107 Breloom Grass/Fighting 108 Applin Grass/Dragon 109 Flapple Grass/Dragon 110 Appletun Grass/Dragon 111 Spoink Psychic 112 Grumpig Psychic 113 Squawkabilly Normal/Flying 114 Misdreavus Ghost 115 Mismagius Ghost 116 Makuhita Fighting 117 Hariyama Fighting 118 Crabrawler Fighting 119 Crabominable Fighting/Ice 120 Salandit Poison/Fire 121 Salazzle Poison/Fire 122 Phanpy Ground 123 Donphan Ground 124 Cufant Steel 125 Copperajah Steel 126 Gible Dragon/Ground 127 Gabite Dragon/Ground 128 Garchomp Dragon/Ground 129 Nacli Rock 130 Naclstack Rock 131 Garganacl Rock 132 Wingull Water/Flying 133 Pelipper Water/Flying 134 Magikarp Water 135 Gyarados Water/Flying 136 Arrokuda Water 137 Barraskewda Water 138 Basculin Water 139 Gulpin Poison 140 Swalot Poison 141 Meowth Normal 142 Persian Normal 143 Drifloon Ghost/Flying 144 Drifblim Ghost/Flying 145 Flabébé Fairy 146 Floette Fairy 147 Florges Fairy 148 Diglett Ground 149 Dugtrio Ground 150 Torkoal Fire 151 Numel Fire/Ground 152 Camerupt Fire/Ground 153 Bronzor Steel/Psychic 154 Bronzong Steel/Psychic 155 Axew Dragon 156 Fraxure Dragon 157 Haxorus Dragon 158 Mankey Fighting 159 Primeape Fighting 160 Annihilape Fighting/Ghost 161 Meditite Fighting/Psychic 162 Medicham Fighting/Psychic 163 Riolu Fighting 164 Lucario Fighting/Steel 165 Charcadet Fire 166 Armarouge Fire/Psychic 167 Ceruledge Fire/Ghost 168 Barboach Water/Ground 169 Whiscash Water/Ground 170 Tadbulb Electric 171 Bellibolt Electric 172 Goomy Dragon 173 Sliggoo Dragon 174 Goodra Dragon 175 Croagunk Poison/Fighting 176 Toxicroak Poison/Fighting 177 Wattrel Electric/Flying 178 Kilowattrel Electric/Flying 179 Eevee Normal 180 Vaporeon Water 181 Jolteon Electric 182 Flareon Fire 183 Espeon Psychic 184 Umbreon Dark 185 Leafeon Grass 186 Glaceon Ice 187 Sylveon Fairy 188 Dunsparce Normal 189 Dudunsparce Normal 190 Deerling Normal/Grass 191 Sawsbuck Normal/Grass 192 Girafarig Normal/Psychic 193 Farigiraf Normal/Psychic 194 Grimer Poison 195 Muk Poison 196 Maschiff Dark 197 Mabosstiff Dark 198 Toxel Electric/Poison 199 Toxtricity Electric/Poison 200 Dedenne Electric/Fairy 201 Pachirisu Electric 202 Shroodle Poison/Normal 203 Grafaiai Poison/Normal 204 Stantler Normal 205 Foongus Grass/Poison 206 Amoonguss Grass/Poison 207 Voltorb Electric 208 Electrode Electric 209 Magnemite Electric/Steel 210 Magneton Electric/Steel 211 Magnezone Electric/Steel 212 Ditto Normal 213 Growlithe Fire 214 Arcanine Fire 215 Teddiursa Normal 216 Ursaring Normal 217 Zangoose Normal 218 Seviper Poison 219 Swablu Normal/Flying 220 Altaria Dragon/Flying 221 Skiddo Grass 222 Gogoat Grass 223 Tauros Fighting, Fighting/Water, or Fighting/Fire 224 Litleo Fire/Normal 225 Pyroar Fire/Normal 226 Stunky Poison/Dark 227 Skuntank Poison/Dark 228 Zorua Dark 229 Zoroark Dark 230 Sneasel Dark/Ice 231 Weavile Dark/Ice 232 Murkrow Dark/Flying 233 Honchkrow Dark/Flying 234 Gothita Psychic 235 Gothorita Psychic 236 Gothitelle Psychic 237 Sinistea Ghost 238 Polteageist Ghost 239 Mimikyu Ghost/Fairy 240 Klefki Steel/Fairy 241 Indeedee Psychic/Normal 242 Bramblin Grass/Ghost 243 Brambleghast Grass/Ghost 244 Toedscool Grass/Ground 245 Toedscruel Grass/Ground 246 Tropius Grass/Flying 247 Fomantis Grass 248 Lurantis Grass 249 Klawf Rock 250 Capsakid Grass 251 Scovillain Grass/Fire 252 Cacnea Grass 253 Cacturne Grass/Dark 254 Rellor Bug 255 Rabsca Bug/Psychic 256 Venonat Bug/Poison 257 Venomoth Bug/Poison 258 Pineco Bug 259 Forretress Bug/Steel 260 Scyther Bug/Flying 261 Scizor Bug/Steel 262 Heracross Bug/Fighting 263 Flittle Psychic 264 Espathra Psychic 265 Hippopotas Ground 266 Hippowdon Ground 267 Sandile Ground/Dark 268 Krokorok Ground/Dark 269 Krookodile Ground/Dark 270 Silicobra Ground 271 Sandaconda Ground 272 Mudbray Ground 273 Mudsdale Ground 274 Larvesta Bug/Fire 275 Volcarona Bug/Fire 276 Bagon Dragon 277 Shelgon Dragon 278 Salamence Dragon/Flying 279 Tinkatink Fairy/Steel 280 Tinkatuff Fairy/Steel 281 Tinkaton Fairy/Steel 282 Hatenna Psychic 283 Hattrem Psychic 284 Hatterene Psychic/Fairy 285 Impidimp Dark/Fairy 286 Morgrem Dark/Fairy 287 Grimmsnarl Dark/Fairy 288 Wiglett Water 289 Wugtrio Water 290 Bombirdier Dark/Flying 291 Finizen Water 292 Palafin Water 293 Varoom Steel/Poison 294 Revavroom Steel/Poison 295 Cyclizar Dragon/Normal 296 Orthworm Steel/Poison 297 Sableye Dark/Ghost 298 Shuppet Ghost 299 Banette Ghost 300 Falinks Fighting 301 Hawlucha Fighting/Flying 302 Spiritomb Ghost/Dark 303 Noibat Flying/Dragon 304 Noivern Flying/Dragon 305 Dreepy Dragon/Ghost 306 Drakloak Dragon/Ghost 307 Dragapult Dragon/Ghost 308 Glimmet Poison/Rock 309 Glimmora Poison/Rock 310 Rotom Electric/Ghost (Normal), Electric/Fire (Heat), Electric/Water (Wash), Electric/Ice (Frost), Electric/Flying (Fan), Electric/Grass(Mow) 311 Greavard Ghost 312 Houndstone Ghost 313 Oranguru Normal/Psychic 314 Passimian Fighting 315 Komala Normal 316 Larvitar Rock/Ground 317 Pupitar Rock/Ground 318 Tyranitar Rock/Dark 319 Stonjourner Rock 320 Eiscue Ice 321 Pincurchin Electric 322 Sandygast Ghost/Ground 323 Palossand Ghost/Ground 324 Slowpoke Water/Psychic 325 Slowbro Water/Psychic 326 Slowking Water/Psychic 327 Shellos Water 328 Gastrodon Water/Ground 329 Shellder Water 330 Cloyster Water/Ice 331 Qwilfish Water/Poison 332 Luvdisc Water 333 Finneon Water 334 Lumineon Water 335 Bruxish Water/Psychic 336 Alomomola Water 337 Skrelp Poison/Water 338 Dragalge Poison/Dragon 339 Clauncher Water 340 Clawitzer Water 341 Tynamo Electric 342 Eelektrik Electric 343 Eelektross Electric 344 Mareanie Poison/Water 345 Toxapex Poison/Water 346 Flamigo Fighting/Flying 347 Dratini Dragon 348 Dragonair Dragon 349 Dragonite Dragon/Flying 350 Snom Ice/Bug 351 Frosmoth Ice/Bug 352 Snover Grass/Ice 353 Abomasnow Grass/Ice 354 Delibird Ice/Flying 355 Cubchoo Ice 356 Beartic Ice 357 Snorunt Ice 358 Glalie Ice 359 Froslass Ice/Ghost 360 Cryogonal Ice 361 Cetoddle Ice 362 Cetitan Ice 363 Bergmite Ice 364 Avalugg Ice 365 Rufflet Normal/Flying 366 Braviary Normal/Flying 367 Pawniard Dark/Steel 368 Bisharp Dark/Steel 369 Kingambit Dark/Steel 370 Deino Dark/Dragon 371 Zweilous Dark/Dragon 372 Hydreigon Dark/Dragon 373 Veluza Water/Psychic 374 Dondozo Water 375 Tatsugiri Water/Dragon 376 Great Tusk Ground/Fighting 377 Scream Tail Fairy/Psychic 378 Brute Bonnet Grass/Dark 379 Flutter Mane Ghost/Fairy 380 Slither Wing Bug/Fighting 381 Sandy Shocks Electric/Ground 382 Iron Treads Ground/Steel 383 Iron Bundle Ice/Water 384 Iron Hands Fighting/Electric 385 Iron Jugulis Dark/Flying 386 Iron Moth Fire/Poison 387 Iron Thorns Rock/Electric 388 Frigibax Ice/Dragon 389 Arctibax Ice/Dragon 390 Baxcalibur Ice/Dragon 391 Gimmighoul Ghost 392 Gholdengo Ghost/Steel 393 Wo-Chien Dark/Grass 394 Chien-Pao Dark/Ice 395 Ting-Lu Dark/Ground 396 Chi-Yu Dark/Fire 397 Roaring Moon Dragon/Dark 398 Iron Valiant Rock/Electric 399 Koraidon Dragon/Fighting 400 Miraidon Dragon/Electric

While the National Dex has once again been skipped over for this title, the amount of Pokemon that players can find in the world is quite impressive. If Game Freak follows the Pokemon Sword and Shield entries and includes a DLC pack in the future, there is a chance that players will be able to find and capture even more monsters than ever before.

Battling other trainers, capturing Pokemon, and finding creative methods to bring home a new Shiny Pokemon are some of the things that Trainers can look forward to in the lands of Paldea. No matter if you are playing through the branching storyline, or just exploring the world, this new adventure is one of the best around, even if some technical issues are holding it back from true greatness.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022