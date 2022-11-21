How Many Pokemon Are In Scarlet and Violet? Full Pokedex Explained

How many will you need to catch to catch 'em all in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

November 21st, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki
Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet-Pokedex-Menu

For players looking to fill their Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a fair number of new favorites and returning faces that Trainers will need to search far and wide for. From the challenging Gimmighoul to fan favorites like Pikachu, there are precisely 400 Pokemon currently available in the Paldea Region.

With Pokemon Home support coming in the future, there is a good chance that gamers will be able to bring some of their favorite monsters into these new titles, including starters from previous generations. But, for a comprehensive list of all currently available Pokemon in these titles, you’ve come to the right place.

All Currently Available Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While exploring the Paldea Region, players will have a chance to battle and capture quite a few of these monsters but may need a friend to trade some Pokemon to fully complete this Dex and earn the Shiny Charm. With 400 required to earn this special charm to make it easier to find and breed Shiny Pokemon, players will need to keep their eyes peeled for these Pokemon out in the world.

Complete Paldea Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokedex NumberPokemon NamePokemon Type
1SprigatitoGrass
2FloragatoGrass
3MeowscaradaGrass/Dark
4FuecocoFire
5CrocalorFire
6SkeledirgeFire/Ghost
7QuaxlyWater
8QuaxwellWater
9QuaquavalWater/Fighting
10LechonkNormal
11OinkologneNormal
12TarountulaBug
13SpidopsBug
14NymbleBug
15LokixBug/Dark
16HoppipGrass/Flying
17SkiploomGrass/Flying
18JumpluffGrass/Flying
19FletchlingNormal/Flying
20FletchinderFire/Flying
21TalonflameFire/fling
22PawmiElectric
23PawmoElectric
24PawmotElectric/Fighting
25HoundourDark/Fire
26HoundoomDark/Fire
27YungoosNormal
28GumshoosNormal
29SkwovetNormal
30GreedentNormal
31SunkernGrass
32SunfloraGrass
33KricketotBug
34KricketuneBug
35ScatterBugBug
36SpewpaBug
37VivillonBug/Flying
38CombeeBug/Flying
39VespiquenBug/Flying
40RookideeFlying
41CorvisquireFlying
42CorviknightFlying/Steel
43HappinyNormal
44ChanseyNormal
45BlisseyNormal
46AzurillNormal/Fairy
47MarillWater/Fairy
48AzumarillWater/Fairy
49SurskitBug/Water
50MasquerainBug/Flying
51BuizelWater
52FloatzelWater
53WooperPoison/Ground
54ClodsirePoison/Ground
55PsyduckWater
56GolduckWater
57ChewtleWater
58DrednawWater/Rock
59IgglybuffNormal/Fairy
60JigglypuffNormal/Fairy
61WigglytuffNormal/Fairy
62RaltsPsychic/Fairy
63KirliaPsychic/Fairy
64GardevoirPsychic/Fairy
65GalladePsychic/Fighting
66DrowzeePsychic
67HypnoPsychic
68GastlyGhost/Poison
69HaunterGhost/Poison
70GengarGhost/Poison
71TandemausNormal
72MausholdNormal
73PichuElectric
74PikachuElectric
75RaichuElectric
76FidoughFairy
77DachsbunFairy
78SlakothNormal
79VigorothNormal
80SlakingNormal
81BounsweetGrass
82SteeneeGrass
83TsareenaGrass
84SmolivGrass/Normal
85DollivGrass/Normal
86ArbolivaGrass/Normal
87BonslyRock
88SudowoodoRock
89RockruffRock
90LycanrocRock
91RolycolyRock
92CarkolRock/Fire
93CoalossalRock/Fire
94ShinxElectric
95LuxioElectric
96LuxrayElectric
97StarlyNormal/Flying
98StaraviaNormal/Flying
99StaraptorNormal/Flying
100OricorioFire/Flying (Baile Style), Psychic/Flying (Pa’u Style), Ghost/Flying (Sensu Style), Electric/Flying (Pom-Pom Style)
101MareepElectric
102FlaaffyElectric
103AmpharosElectric
104PetililGrass
105LilligantGrass
106ShroomishGrass
107BreloomGrass/Fighting
108ApplinGrass/Dragon
109FlappleGrass/Dragon
110AppletunGrass/Dragon
111SpoinkPsychic
112GrumpigPsychic
113SquawkabillyNormal/Flying
114MisdreavusGhost
115MismagiusGhost
116MakuhitaFighting
117HariyamaFighting
118CrabrawlerFighting
119CrabominableFighting/Ice
120SalanditPoison/Fire
121SalazzlePoison/Fire
122PhanpyGround
123DonphanGround
124CufantSteel
125CopperajahSteel
126GibleDragon/Ground
127GabiteDragon/Ground
128GarchompDragon/Ground
129NacliRock
130NaclstackRock
131GarganaclRock
132WingullWater/Flying
133PelipperWater/Flying
134MagikarpWater
135GyaradosWater/Flying
136ArrokudaWater
137BarraskewdaWater
138BasculinWater
139GulpinPoison
140SwalotPoison
141MeowthNormal
142PersianNormal
143DrifloonGhost/Flying
144DrifblimGhost/Flying
145FlabébéFairy
146FloetteFairy
147FlorgesFairy
148DiglettGround
149DugtrioGround
150TorkoalFire
151NumelFire/Ground
152CameruptFire/Ground
153BronzorSteel/Psychic
154BronzongSteel/Psychic
155AxewDragon
156FraxureDragon
157HaxorusDragon
158MankeyFighting
159PrimeapeFighting
160AnnihilapeFighting/Ghost
161MedititeFighting/Psychic
162MedichamFighting/Psychic
163RioluFighting
164LucarioFighting/Steel
165CharcadetFire
166ArmarougeFire/Psychic
167CeruledgeFire/Ghost
168BarboachWater/Ground
169WhiscashWater/Ground
170TadbulbElectric
171BelliboltElectric
172GoomyDragon
173SliggooDragon
174GoodraDragon
175CroagunkPoison/Fighting
176ToxicroakPoison/Fighting
177WattrelElectric/Flying
178KilowattrelElectric/Flying
179EeveeNormal
180VaporeonWater
181JolteonElectric
182FlareonFire
183EspeonPsychic
184UmbreonDark
185LeafeonGrass
186GlaceonIce
187SylveonFairy
188DunsparceNormal
189DudunsparceNormal
190DeerlingNormal/Grass
191SawsbuckNormal/Grass
192GirafarigNormal/Psychic
193FarigirafNormal/Psychic
194GrimerPoison
195MukPoison
196MaschiffDark
197MabosstiffDark
198ToxelElectric/Poison
199ToxtricityElectric/Poison
200DedenneElectric/Fairy
201PachirisuElectric
202ShroodlePoison/Normal
203GrafaiaiPoison/Normal
204StantlerNormal
205FoongusGrass/Poison
206AmoongussGrass/Poison
207VoltorbElectric
208ElectrodeElectric
209MagnemiteElectric/Steel
210MagnetonElectric/Steel
211MagnezoneElectric/Steel
212DittoNormal
213GrowlitheFire
214ArcanineFire
215TeddiursaNormal
216UrsaringNormal
217ZangooseNormal
218SeviperPoison
219SwabluNormal/Flying
220AltariaDragon/Flying
221SkiddoGrass
222GogoatGrass
223TaurosFighting, Fighting/Water, or Fighting/Fire
224LitleoFire/Normal
225PyroarFire/Normal
226StunkyPoison/Dark
227SkuntankPoison/Dark
228ZoruaDark
229ZoroarkDark
230SneaselDark/Ice
231WeavileDark/Ice
232MurkrowDark/Flying
233HonchkrowDark/Flying
234GothitaPsychic
235GothoritaPsychic
236GothitellePsychic
237SinisteaGhost
238PolteageistGhost
239MimikyuGhost/Fairy
240KlefkiSteel/Fairy
241IndeedeePsychic/Normal
242BramblinGrass/Ghost
243BrambleghastGrass/Ghost
244ToedscoolGrass/Ground
245ToedscruelGrass/Ground
246TropiusGrass/Flying
247FomantisGrass
248LurantisGrass
249KlawfRock
250CapsakidGrass
251ScovillainGrass/Fire
252CacneaGrass
253CacturneGrass/Dark
254RellorBug
255RabscaBug/Psychic
256VenonatBug/Poison
257VenomothBug/Poison
258PinecoBug
259ForretressBug/Steel
260ScytherBug/Flying
261ScizorBug/Steel
262HeracrossBug/Fighting
263FlittlePsychic
264EspathraPsychic
265HippopotasGround
266HippowdonGround
267SandileGround/Dark
268KrokorokGround/Dark
269KrookodileGround/Dark
270SilicobraGround
271SandacondaGround
272MudbrayGround
273MudsdaleGround
274LarvestaBug/Fire
275VolcaronaBug/Fire
276BagonDragon
277ShelgonDragon
278SalamenceDragon/Flying
279TinkatinkFairy/Steel
280TinkatuffFairy/Steel
281TinkatonFairy/Steel
282HatennaPsychic
283HattremPsychic
284HatterenePsychic/Fairy
285ImpidimpDark/Fairy
286MorgremDark/Fairy
287GrimmsnarlDark/Fairy
288WiglettWater
289WugtrioWater
290BombirdierDark/Flying
291FinizenWater
292PalafinWater
293VaroomSteel/Poison
294RevavroomSteel/Poison
295CyclizarDragon/Normal
296OrthwormSteel/Poison
297SableyeDark/Ghost
298ShuppetGhost
299BanetteGhost
300FalinksFighting
301HawluchaFighting/Flying
302SpiritombGhost/Dark
303NoibatFlying/Dragon
304NoivernFlying/Dragon
305DreepyDragon/Ghost
306DrakloakDragon/Ghost
307DragapultDragon/Ghost
308GlimmetPoison/Rock
309GlimmoraPoison/Rock
310RotomElectric/Ghost (Normal), Electric/Fire (Heat), Electric/Water (Wash), Electric/Ice (Frost), Electric/Flying (Fan), Electric/Grass(Mow)
311GreavardGhost
312HoundstoneGhost
313OranguruNormal/Psychic
314PassimianFighting
315KomalaNormal
316LarvitarRock/Ground
317PupitarRock/Ground
318TyranitarRock/Dark
319StonjournerRock
320EiscueIce
321PincurchinElectric
322SandygastGhost/Ground
323PalossandGhost/Ground
324SlowpokeWater/Psychic
325SlowbroWater/Psychic
326SlowkingWater/Psychic
327ShellosWater
328GastrodonWater/Ground
329ShellderWater
330CloysterWater/Ice
331QwilfishWater/Poison
332LuvdiscWater
333FinneonWater
334LumineonWater
335BruxishWater/Psychic
336AlomomolaWater
337SkrelpPoison/Water
338DragalgePoison/Dragon
339ClauncherWater
340ClawitzerWater
341TynamoElectric
342EelektrikElectric
343EelektrossElectric
344MareaniePoison/Water
345ToxapexPoison/Water
346FlamigoFighting/Flying
347DratiniDragon
348DragonairDragon
349DragoniteDragon/Flying
350SnomIce/Bug
351FrosmothIce/Bug
352SnoverGrass/Ice
353AbomasnowGrass/Ice
354DelibirdIce/Flying
355CubchooIce
356BearticIce
357SnoruntIce
358GlalieIce
359FroslassIce/Ghost
360CryogonalIce
361CetoddleIce
362CetitanIce
363BergmiteIce
364AvaluggIce
365RuffletNormal/Flying
366BraviaryNormal/Flying
367PawniardDark/Steel
368BisharpDark/Steel
369KingambitDark/Steel
370DeinoDark/Dragon
371ZweilousDark/Dragon
372HydreigonDark/Dragon
373VeluzaWater/Psychic
374DondozoWater
375TatsugiriWater/Dragon
376Great TuskGround/Fighting
377Scream TailFairy/Psychic
378Brute BonnetGrass/Dark
379Flutter ManeGhost/Fairy
380Slither WingBug/Fighting
381Sandy ShocksElectric/Ground
382Iron TreadsGround/Steel
383Iron BundleIce/Water
384Iron HandsFighting/Electric
385Iron JugulisDark/Flying
386Iron MothFire/Poison
387Iron ThornsRock/Electric
388FrigibaxIce/Dragon
389ArctibaxIce/Dragon
390BaxcaliburIce/Dragon
391GimmighoulGhost
392GholdengoGhost/Steel
393Wo-ChienDark/Grass
394Chien-PaoDark/Ice
395Ting-LuDark/Ground
396Chi-YuDark/Fire
397Roaring MoonDragon/Dark
398Iron ValiantRock/Electric
399KoraidonDragon/Fighting
400MiraidonDragon/Electric

While the National Dex has once again been skipped over for this title, the amount of Pokemon that players can find in the world is quite impressive. If Game Freak follows the Pokemon Sword and Shield entries and includes a DLC pack in the future, there is a chance that players will be able to find and capture even more monsters than ever before.

Battling other trainers, capturing Pokemon, and finding creative methods to bring home a new Shiny Pokemon are some of the things that Trainers can look forward to in the lands of Paldea. No matter if you are playing through the branching storyline, or just exploring the world, this new adventure is one of the best around, even if some technical issues are holding it back from true greatness.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022

