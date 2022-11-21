How Many Pokemon Are In Scarlet and Violet? Full Pokedex Explained

For players looking to fill their Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a fair number of new favorites and returning faces that Trainers will need to search far and wide for. From the challenging Gimmighoul to fan favorites like Pikachu, there are precisely 400 Pokemon currently available in the Paldea Region.
With Pokemon Home support coming in the future, there is a good chance that gamers will be able to bring some of their favorite monsters into these new titles, including starters from previous generations. But, for a comprehensive list of all currently available Pokemon in these titles, you’ve come to the right place.
All Currently Available Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
While exploring the Paldea Region, players will have a chance to battle and capture quite a few of these monsters but may need a friend to trade some Pokemon to fully complete this Dex and earn the Shiny Charm. With 400 required to earn this special charm to make it easier to find and breed Shiny Pokemon, players will need to keep their eyes peeled for these Pokemon out in the world.
Complete Paldea Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
|Pokedex Number
|Pokemon Name
|Pokemon Type
|1
|Sprigatito
|Grass
|2
|Floragato
|Grass
|3
|Meowscarada
|Grass/Dark
|4
|Fuecoco
|Fire
|5
|Crocalor
|Fire
|6
|Skeledirge
|Fire/Ghost
|7
|Quaxly
|Water
|8
|Quaxwell
|Water
|9
|Quaquaval
|Water/Fighting
|10
|Lechonk
|Normal
|11
|Oinkologne
|Normal
|12
|Tarountula
|Bug
|13
|Spidops
|Bug
|14
|Nymble
|Bug
|15
|Lokix
|Bug/Dark
|16
|Hoppip
|Grass/Flying
|17
|Skiploom
|Grass/Flying
|18
|Jumpluff
|Grass/Flying
|19
|Fletchling
|Normal/Flying
|20
|Fletchinder
|Fire/Flying
|21
|Talonflame
|Fire/fling
|22
|Pawmi
|Electric
|23
|Pawmo
|Electric
|24
|Pawmot
|Electric/Fighting
|25
|Houndour
|Dark/Fire
|26
|Houndoom
|Dark/Fire
|27
|Yungoos
|Normal
|28
|Gumshoos
|Normal
|29
|Skwovet
|Normal
|30
|Greedent
|Normal
|31
|Sunkern
|Grass
|32
|Sunflora
|Grass
|33
|Kricketot
|Bug
|34
|Kricketune
|Bug
|35
|ScatterBug
|Bug
|36
|Spewpa
|Bug
|37
|Vivillon
|Bug/Flying
|38
|Combee
|Bug/Flying
|39
|Vespiquen
|Bug/Flying
|40
|Rookidee
|Flying
|41
|Corvisquire
|Flying
|42
|Corviknight
|Flying/Steel
|43
|Happiny
|Normal
|44
|Chansey
|Normal
|45
|Blissey
|Normal
|46
|Azurill
|Normal/Fairy
|47
|Marill
|Water/Fairy
|48
|Azumarill
|Water/Fairy
|49
|Surskit
|Bug/Water
|50
|Masquerain
|Bug/Flying
|51
|Buizel
|Water
|52
|Floatzel
|Water
|53
|Wooper
|Poison/Ground
|54
|Clodsire
|Poison/Ground
|55
|Psyduck
|Water
|56
|Golduck
|Water
|57
|Chewtle
|Water
|58
|Drednaw
|Water/Rock
|59
|Igglybuff
|Normal/Fairy
|60
|Jigglypuff
|Normal/Fairy
|61
|Wigglytuff
|Normal/Fairy
|62
|Ralts
|Psychic/Fairy
|63
|Kirlia
|Psychic/Fairy
|64
|Gardevoir
|Psychic/Fairy
|65
|Gallade
|Psychic/Fighting
|66
|Drowzee
|Psychic
|67
|Hypno
|Psychic
|68
|Gastly
|Ghost/Poison
|69
|Haunter
|Ghost/Poison
|70
|Gengar
|Ghost/Poison
|71
|Tandemaus
|Normal
|72
|Maushold
|Normal
|73
|Pichu
|Electric
|74
|Pikachu
|Electric
|75
|Raichu
|Electric
|76
|Fidough
|Fairy
|77
|Dachsbun
|Fairy
|78
|Slakoth
|Normal
|79
|Vigoroth
|Normal
|80
|Slaking
|Normal
|81
|Bounsweet
|Grass
|82
|Steenee
|Grass
|83
|Tsareena
|Grass
|84
|Smoliv
|Grass/Normal
|85
|Dolliv
|Grass/Normal
|86
|Arboliva
|Grass/Normal
|87
|Bonsly
|Rock
|88
|Sudowoodo
|Rock
|89
|Rockruff
|Rock
|90
|Lycanroc
|Rock
|91
|Rolycoly
|Rock
|92
|Carkol
|Rock/Fire
|93
|Coalossal
|Rock/Fire
|94
|Shinx
|Electric
|95
|Luxio
|Electric
|96
|Luxray
|Electric
|97
|Starly
|Normal/Flying
|98
|Staravia
|Normal/Flying
|99
|Staraptor
|Normal/Flying
|100
|Oricorio
|Fire/Flying (Baile Style), Psychic/Flying (Pa’u Style), Ghost/Flying (Sensu Style), Electric/Flying (Pom-Pom Style)
|101
|Mareep
|Electric
|102
|Flaaffy
|Electric
|103
|Ampharos
|Electric
|104
|Petilil
|Grass
|105
|Lilligant
|Grass
|106
|Shroomish
|Grass
|107
|Breloom
|Grass/Fighting
|108
|Applin
|Grass/Dragon
|109
|Flapple
|Grass/Dragon
|110
|Appletun
|Grass/Dragon
|111
|Spoink
|Psychic
|112
|Grumpig
|Psychic
|113
|Squawkabilly
|Normal/Flying
|114
|Misdreavus
|Ghost
|115
|Mismagius
|Ghost
|116
|Makuhita
|Fighting
|117
|Hariyama
|Fighting
|118
|Crabrawler
|Fighting
|119
|Crabominable
|Fighting/Ice
|120
|Salandit
|Poison/Fire
|121
|Salazzle
|Poison/Fire
|122
|Phanpy
|Ground
|123
|Donphan
|Ground
|124
|Cufant
|Steel
|125
|Copperajah
|Steel
|126
|Gible
|Dragon/Ground
|127
|Gabite
|Dragon/Ground
|128
|Garchomp
|Dragon/Ground
|129
|Nacli
|Rock
|130
|Naclstack
|Rock
|131
|Garganacl
|Rock
|132
|Wingull
|Water/Flying
|133
|Pelipper
|Water/Flying
|134
|Magikarp
|Water
|135
|Gyarados
|Water/Flying
|136
|Arrokuda
|Water
|137
|Barraskewda
|Water
|138
|Basculin
|Water
|139
|Gulpin
|Poison
|140
|Swalot
|Poison
|141
|Meowth
|Normal
|142
|Persian
|Normal
|143
|Drifloon
|Ghost/Flying
|144
|Drifblim
|Ghost/Flying
|145
|Flabébé
|Fairy
|146
|Floette
|Fairy
|147
|Florges
|Fairy
|148
|Diglett
|Ground
|149
|Dugtrio
|Ground
|150
|Torkoal
|Fire
|151
|Numel
|Fire/Ground
|152
|Camerupt
|Fire/Ground
|153
|Bronzor
|Steel/Psychic
|154
|Bronzong
|Steel/Psychic
|155
|Axew
|Dragon
|156
|Fraxure
|Dragon
|157
|Haxorus
|Dragon
|158
|Mankey
|Fighting
|159
|Primeape
|Fighting
|160
|Annihilape
|Fighting/Ghost
|161
|Meditite
|Fighting/Psychic
|162
|Medicham
|Fighting/Psychic
|163
|Riolu
|Fighting
|164
|Lucario
|Fighting/Steel
|165
|Charcadet
|Fire
|166
|Armarouge
|Fire/Psychic
|167
|Ceruledge
|Fire/Ghost
|168
|Barboach
|Water/Ground
|169
|Whiscash
|Water/Ground
|170
|Tadbulb
|Electric
|171
|Bellibolt
|Electric
|172
|Goomy
|Dragon
|173
|Sliggoo
|Dragon
|174
|Goodra
|Dragon
|175
|Croagunk
|Poison/Fighting
|176
|Toxicroak
|Poison/Fighting
|177
|Wattrel
|Electric/Flying
|178
|Kilowattrel
|Electric/Flying
|179
|Eevee
|Normal
|180
|Vaporeon
|Water
|181
|Jolteon
|Electric
|182
|Flareon
|Fire
|183
|Espeon
|Psychic
|184
|Umbreon
|Dark
|185
|Leafeon
|Grass
|186
|Glaceon
|Ice
|187
|Sylveon
|Fairy
|188
|Dunsparce
|Normal
|189
|Dudunsparce
|Normal
|190
|Deerling
|Normal/Grass
|191
|Sawsbuck
|Normal/Grass
|192
|Girafarig
|Normal/Psychic
|193
|Farigiraf
|Normal/Psychic
|194
|Grimer
|Poison
|195
|Muk
|Poison
|196
|Maschiff
|Dark
|197
|Mabosstiff
|Dark
|198
|Toxel
|Electric/Poison
|199
|Toxtricity
|Electric/Poison
|200
|Dedenne
|Electric/Fairy
|201
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|202
|Shroodle
|Poison/Normal
|203
|Grafaiai
|Poison/Normal
|204
|Stantler
|Normal
|205
|Foongus
|Grass/Poison
|206
|Amoonguss
|Grass/Poison
|207
|Voltorb
|Electric
|208
|Electrode
|Electric
|209
|Magnemite
|Electric/Steel
|210
|Magneton
|Electric/Steel
|211
|Magnezone
|Electric/Steel
|212
|Ditto
|Normal
|213
|Growlithe
|Fire
|214
|Arcanine
|Fire
|215
|Teddiursa
|Normal
|216
|Ursaring
|Normal
|217
|Zangoose
|Normal
|218
|Seviper
|Poison
|219
|Swablu
|Normal/Flying
|220
|Altaria
|Dragon/Flying
|221
|Skiddo
|Grass
|222
|Gogoat
|Grass
|223
|Tauros
|Fighting, Fighting/Water, or Fighting/Fire
|224
|Litleo
|Fire/Normal
|225
|Pyroar
|Fire/Normal
|226
|Stunky
|Poison/Dark
|227
|Skuntank
|Poison/Dark
|228
|Zorua
|Dark
|229
|Zoroark
|Dark
|230
|Sneasel
|Dark/Ice
|231
|Weavile
|Dark/Ice
|232
|Murkrow
|Dark/Flying
|233
|Honchkrow
|Dark/Flying
|234
|Gothita
|Psychic
|235
|Gothorita
|Psychic
|236
|Gothitelle
|Psychic
|237
|Sinistea
|Ghost
|238
|Polteageist
|Ghost
|239
|Mimikyu
|Ghost/Fairy
|240
|Klefki
|Steel/Fairy
|241
|Indeedee
|Psychic/Normal
|242
|Bramblin
|Grass/Ghost
|243
|Brambleghast
|Grass/Ghost
|244
|Toedscool
|Grass/Ground
|245
|Toedscruel
|Grass/Ground
|246
|Tropius
|Grass/Flying
|247
|Fomantis
|Grass
|248
|Lurantis
|Grass
|249
|Klawf
|Rock
|250
|Capsakid
|Grass
|251
|Scovillain
|Grass/Fire
|252
|Cacnea
|Grass
|253
|Cacturne
|Grass/Dark
|254
|Rellor
|Bug
|255
|Rabsca
|Bug/Psychic
|256
|Venonat
|Bug/Poison
|257
|Venomoth
|Bug/Poison
|258
|Pineco
|Bug
|259
|Forretress
|Bug/Steel
|260
|Scyther
|Bug/Flying
|261
|Scizor
|Bug/Steel
|262
|Heracross
|Bug/Fighting
|263
|Flittle
|Psychic
|264
|Espathra
|Psychic
|265
|Hippopotas
|Ground
|266
|Hippowdon
|Ground
|267
|Sandile
|Ground/Dark
|268
|Krokorok
|Ground/Dark
|269
|Krookodile
|Ground/Dark
|270
|Silicobra
|Ground
|271
|Sandaconda
|Ground
|272
|Mudbray
|Ground
|273
|Mudsdale
|Ground
|274
|Larvesta
|Bug/Fire
|275
|Volcarona
|Bug/Fire
|276
|Bagon
|Dragon
|277
|Shelgon
|Dragon
|278
|Salamence
|Dragon/Flying
|279
|Tinkatink
|Fairy/Steel
|280
|Tinkatuff
|Fairy/Steel
|281
|Tinkaton
|Fairy/Steel
|282
|Hatenna
|Psychic
|283
|Hattrem
|Psychic
|284
|Hatterene
|Psychic/Fairy
|285
|Impidimp
|Dark/Fairy
|286
|Morgrem
|Dark/Fairy
|287
|Grimmsnarl
|Dark/Fairy
|288
|Wiglett
|Water
|289
|Wugtrio
|Water
|290
|Bombirdier
|Dark/Flying
|291
|Finizen
|Water
|292
|Palafin
|Water
|293
|Varoom
|Steel/Poison
|294
|Revavroom
|Steel/Poison
|295
|Cyclizar
|Dragon/Normal
|296
|Orthworm
|Steel/Poison
|297
|Sableye
|Dark/Ghost
|298
|Shuppet
|Ghost
|299
|Banette
|Ghost
|300
|Falinks
|Fighting
|301
|Hawlucha
|Fighting/Flying
|302
|Spiritomb
|Ghost/Dark
|303
|Noibat
|Flying/Dragon
|304
|Noivern
|Flying/Dragon
|305
|Dreepy
|Dragon/Ghost
|306
|Drakloak
|Dragon/Ghost
|307
|Dragapult
|Dragon/Ghost
|308
|Glimmet
|Poison/Rock
|309
|Glimmora
|Poison/Rock
|310
|Rotom
|Electric/Ghost (Normal), Electric/Fire (Heat), Electric/Water (Wash), Electric/Ice (Frost), Electric/Flying (Fan), Electric/Grass(Mow)
|311
|Greavard
|Ghost
|312
|Houndstone
|Ghost
|313
|Oranguru
|Normal/Psychic
|314
|Passimian
|Fighting
|315
|Komala
|Normal
|316
|Larvitar
|Rock/Ground
|317
|Pupitar
|Rock/Ground
|318
|Tyranitar
|Rock/Dark
|319
|Stonjourner
|Rock
|320
|Eiscue
|Ice
|321
|Pincurchin
|Electric
|322
|Sandygast
|Ghost/Ground
|323
|Palossand
|Ghost/Ground
|324
|Slowpoke
|Water/Psychic
|325
|Slowbro
|Water/Psychic
|326
|Slowking
|Water/Psychic
|327
|Shellos
|Water
|328
|Gastrodon
|Water/Ground
|329
|Shellder
|Water
|330
|Cloyster
|Water/Ice
|331
|Qwilfish
|Water/Poison
|332
|Luvdisc
|Water
|333
|Finneon
|Water
|334
|Lumineon
|Water
|335
|Bruxish
|Water/Psychic
|336
|Alomomola
|Water
|337
|Skrelp
|Poison/Water
|338
|Dragalge
|Poison/Dragon
|339
|Clauncher
|Water
|340
|Clawitzer
|Water
|341
|Tynamo
|Electric
|342
|Eelektrik
|Electric
|343
|Eelektross
|Electric
|344
|Mareanie
|Poison/Water
|345
|Toxapex
|Poison/Water
|346
|Flamigo
|Fighting/Flying
|347
|Dratini
|Dragon
|348
|Dragonair
|Dragon
|349
|Dragonite
|Dragon/Flying
|350
|Snom
|Ice/Bug
|351
|Frosmoth
|Ice/Bug
|352
|Snover
|Grass/Ice
|353
|Abomasnow
|Grass/Ice
|354
|Delibird
|Ice/Flying
|355
|Cubchoo
|Ice
|356
|Beartic
|Ice
|357
|Snorunt
|Ice
|358
|Glalie
|Ice
|359
|Froslass
|Ice/Ghost
|360
|Cryogonal
|Ice
|361
|Cetoddle
|Ice
|362
|Cetitan
|Ice
|363
|Bergmite
|Ice
|364
|Avalugg
|Ice
|365
|Rufflet
|Normal/Flying
|366
|Braviary
|Normal/Flying
|367
|Pawniard
|Dark/Steel
|368
|Bisharp
|Dark/Steel
|369
|Kingambit
|Dark/Steel
|370
|Deino
|Dark/Dragon
|371
|Zweilous
|Dark/Dragon
|372
|Hydreigon
|Dark/Dragon
|373
|Veluza
|Water/Psychic
|374
|Dondozo
|Water
|375
|Tatsugiri
|Water/Dragon
|376
|Great Tusk
|Ground/Fighting
|377
|Scream Tail
|Fairy/Psychic
|378
|Brute Bonnet
|Grass/Dark
|379
|Flutter Mane
|Ghost/Fairy
|380
|Slither Wing
|Bug/Fighting
|381
|Sandy Shocks
|Electric/Ground
|382
|Iron Treads
|Ground/Steel
|383
|Iron Bundle
|Ice/Water
|384
|Iron Hands
|Fighting/Electric
|385
|Iron Jugulis
|Dark/Flying
|386
|Iron Moth
|Fire/Poison
|387
|Iron Thorns
|Rock/Electric
|388
|Frigibax
|Ice/Dragon
|389
|Arctibax
|Ice/Dragon
|390
|Baxcalibur
|Ice/Dragon
|391
|Gimmighoul
|Ghost
|392
|Gholdengo
|Ghost/Steel
|393
|Wo-Chien
|Dark/Grass
|394
|Chien-Pao
|Dark/Ice
|395
|Ting-Lu
|Dark/Ground
|396
|Chi-Yu
|Dark/Fire
|397
|Roaring Moon
|Dragon/Dark
|398
|Iron Valiant
|Rock/Electric
|399
|Koraidon
|Dragon/Fighting
|400
|Miraidon
|Dragon/Electric
While the National Dex has once again been skipped over for this title, the amount of Pokemon that players can find in the world is quite impressive. If Game Freak follows the Pokemon Sword and Shield entries and includes a DLC pack in the future, there is a chance that players will be able to find and capture even more monsters than ever before.
Battling other trainers, capturing Pokemon, and finding creative methods to bring home a new Shiny Pokemon are some of the things that Trainers can look forward to in the lands of Paldea. No matter if you are playing through the branching storyline, or just exploring the world, this new adventure is one of the best around, even if some technical issues are holding it back from true greatness.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022