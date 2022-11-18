How-to-Catch-Pikachu-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Even though there is a lot to love about how new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are, and there are many new Pokemon for trainers to adore and learn to love during their adventure through Paldea, something is comforting about collecting some old favorites too. Unfortunately, however, not every species of Pokemon players have experienced during their time with the franchise will be available in the new game.

Despite the Paldean Pokedex being quite expansive and the vast world ready to explore featuring a variety of biomes and environments for Pokemon to thrive in, hundreds of species still didn’t make the cut. But poster Pokemon like Pikachu, the game wouldn’t entirely be complete without a poster Pokemon like Pikachu. So if you’re on the hunt for this familiar face and don’t know where to head, read on.

Where to Find Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Due to the popularity of Pikachu, it’s not necessarily an easy Pokemon species to encounter during your time in the region. They are nowhere near as common as species like Fidough, Smoliv, and Pawmi, which are typical starting zone Pokemon, and you could pour a few hours into the game before you find a Pikachu. But if you’re keen to catch one as soon as possible, Pikachu tend to spawn around South Province (Area Two, Four, and Five), Area Two of the East Province, Area Three of the West Province, and Artazon.

However, despite Pikachu spawning in many areas, the species is considered a ‘Rare Spawn,’ so there is no guarantee that you will stumble across one straight away. That being said, if you spend a lot of time in this area, you will inevitably find a Pikachu due to the scale of how many Pokemon spawn in the overworld. Just be careful when you enter the battle sequence to face one, as the last thing you want is to spend hours hunting and then knock the Pokemon out with the strength of your party. If you’re still struggling to find a wild spawn, try creating a delicious Sandwich at a picnic to promote electric-type spawn rates.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.