All Crimson Desert Main Story Chapters and Quests: The Complete Guide
Jorge Aguilar
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Published: Mar 23, 2026 02:05 pm
Crimson Desert is a massive undertaking. Between the sprawling plains of Pywel and the floating islands of the Abyss, players have a lot of ground to cover. This guide tracks every step of Kliff’s journey, from the opening ambush to the final credits. If you want to know how far you are through the game or what rewards are coming next, this is the only list you need.
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How Long to Beat Crimson Desert
A focused run through the main story takes between 60 and 100 hours. This is a wide range because the game does not use a traditional leveling system. You gain power by finding Abyss Artifacts. If you try to sprint through the story without exploring, you will eventually hit a wall where your stats are too low to beat mandatory bosses. A standard playthrough that includes side content, camp upgrades, and exploration typically lasts between 100 and 180 hours.
Total Chapters and Quests
The story is told across 168 main quests. These are organized into a Prologue, 12 main Chapters, and an Epilogue. Most chapters are broken down into smaller “Arcs” or quest groups that focus on specific regions or characters.
Essential Beginner Tips
Pearl Abyss designed this game with a slower pace, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. The controls can feel heavy, and many mechanics are hidden. Use these tips to make the early hours easier.
Use Your Tent Chest for Auto-Looting Inventory space is tight at the start. Do not waste time manually looting every enemy you kill. Any items left on the ground after a fight are automatically sent to the storage chest in your tent. This keeps your bags clear for important quest items and gear while you are out in the world.
Sell Learned Recipes for Early Silver Whenever you find a recipe or a bounty flyer, read it immediately to add the info to your journal. Once you have read it, the physical item is useless. Sell these papers to any vendor to get quick cash and free up inventory slots.
The Arm Wrestling Strategy The arm wrestling minigame in Chapter 1 can be frustrating if you try to mash buttons as fast as possible. Instead, press the button at a steady, moderate pace to hold your position. Wait for the quick-time events to appear. Landing three of these events in a row is the fastest way to win without draining your stamina.
Taming Your First Pet Dogs in town can be tamed to pick up items for you. To claim one, you must build its loyalty. Pet a dog 5 times to gain 25 loyalty. You cannot spam this. You have to go adventure or sleep at your tent for about 12 hours before you can pet it again. Once loyalty reaches 100, feed the dog meat to make it your permanent companion.
Managing Crime and Bounties You cannot commit crimes like pickpocketing unless you have a Mask equipped. You can buy one at the Black Alley shop. If the guards catch you or your reputation drops too low, visit a Confessional. You can buy a “Writ of Absolution” there to pay off your bounty and clear your name.
Main Quest List and Rewards
Prologue: Dead of Night
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
1
Unfamiliar Lands
Ambush (1/2)
2
In Ashes
Ambush (2/2)
Precision Jumping, Blinding Flash
3
Realm of Uncertainty
Unknown Space (1/2)
4
New Journey
Unknown Space (2/2)
Medium Bag, Oats, Blackberries
Chapter 1: The First Encounter
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
5
Where Rumours Gather
Trials of Kindness (1/5)
6
Mysterious Man
Trials of Kindness (2/5)
7
True Wisdom In Kindness
Trials of Kindness (3/5)
8
Heart Beyond Borders
Trials of Kindness (4/5)
9
Actions Speak Louder Than Words
Trials of Kindness (5/5)
Hernandian Attire, Engraved Key, Revive Pill
10
Mystical Key
Traces (1/4)
11
Polar Opposites
Traces (2/4)
Axiom Force Ability
12
Abyss Without Balance
Traces (3/4)
Force Palm, Flight Ability
13
Woman In White
Traces (4/4)
Abyss Artifact
Chapter 2: The Golden Greed
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
14
Where The Light Leads
Unexpected Gift (1/3)
Visione
15
Memory Fragment
Unexpected Gift (2/3)
Nature’s Grasp
16
Reunion
Unexpected Gift (3/3)
Focus
17
For Honor
Hernand In Chaos (1/8)
18
Awestruck
Hernand In Chaos (2/8)
19
Shadow Casted Over The River
Hernand In Chaos (3/8)
20
Where Misery Gathers
Hernand In Chaos (4/8)
21
Trial After Trial
Hernand In Chaos (5/8)
22
The Man Trapped In The Mire
Hernand In Chaos (6/8)
23
Missing Companion
Hernand In Chaos (7/8)
24
Secrets Hidden In The Dark
Hernand In Chaos (8/8)
25
The Dark Veil
The End Of Greed (1/5)
Abyss Artifact
26
The Flames Of Greed
The End Of Greed (2/5)
Medium Bag
27
Kidnapped Healer
The End Of Greed (3/5)
Iron Ore, Copper Ore
28
Rebellion Or Revolution
The End Of Greed (4/5)
29
Cheers Echoing From The Edge
The End Of Greed (5/5)
Sword of the Lord
Chapter 3: Howling Hill
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
30
Old Friend
Homestead (1/6)
Greymane Camp Unlock
31
First Step To Rebuilding
Homestead (2/6)
Damiane
32
A Fresh Start
Homestead (3/6)
33
Reward For Their Sweat
Homestead (4/6)
Large Bag
34
Return Of The Comrade
Homestead (5/6)
35
Familiar Curses
Homestead (6/6)
36
Return
The Face Behind The Mask (1/5)
Sunset Reed Cloth Gloves
37
Traces In The Manor
The Face Behind The Mask (2/5)
38
Nonhuman
The Face Behind The Mask (3/5)
39
Seed Of Unease
The Face Behind The Mask (4/5)
40
Dance With The Devil
The Face Behind The Mask (5/5)
41
Hope After The Draught
Pioneering (1/6)
42
Scattered Comrades
Pioneering (2/6)
43
Rumors From The Sawmill
Pioneering (3/6)
44
A Gentle Touch
Pioneering (4/6)
45
Bustling Hill
Pioneering (5/6)
46
Greymanes Returned
Pioneering (6/6)
Chapter 4: The Price of Knowledge
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
47
Kilnden Workshop
Mysterious Iron Pot (1/4)
Kuku Pot
48
Kiln Repair
Mysterious Iron Pot (2/4)
49
The Mysterious Pot
Mysterious Iron Pot (3/4)
50
The Iron Pot’s Usage
Mysterious Iron Pot (4/4)
51
Disturbance At The Arena
Daily Life (1/2)
52
Skilled In Archery
Daily Life (2/2)
53
The Words Of Alustin
Forbidden Knowledge (1/7)
Scholastone Uniform
54
Scholastone
Forbidden Knowledge (2/7)
55
On The Right Path
Forbidden Knowledge (3/7)
56
Gate To The Otherworld
Forbidden Knowledge (4/7)
57
Spire Of The Stars
Forbidden Knowledge (5/7)
58
Obsession And Madness
Forbidden Knowledge (6/7)
Abyss Artifact
59
Casted Shadow
Forbidden Knowledge (7/7)
Chapter 5: Guest Unbidden
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
60
Double-Sided Invitation
Uninvited Guest (1/4)
The Grove’s Thorn
61
Unwelcomed Guests
Uninvited Guest (2/4)
Swift I Abyss Core
62
Demenissian Delegation
Uninvited Guest (3/4)
63
Exposed Plot
Uninvited Guest (4/4)
Howling of Chaos Abyss Core
64
The Missing Seal
Black and White (1/6)
Gear Blueprint: Haste
65
Crowcaller
Black and White (2/6)
Blackwing Leather Armor
66
The Crow’s Warning
Black and White (3/6)
Blackwing Mask
67
Bloodwind
Black and White (4/6)
68
Secret At The Church
Black and White (5/6)
Tauria Curved Sword
69
Toward The Nest
Black and White (6/6)
Chapter 6: Cracks in the Shield
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
70
News
Blazing Beacon (1/3)
71
To The Battlefield
Blazing Beacon (2/3)
72
The Counterattack
Blazing Beacon (3/3)
73
Cradle Of Defense
Under The Banner Pike (1/3)
74
The Touch Of Deliverance
Under The Banner Pike (2/3)
75
Fire On The Frontlines
Under The Banner Pike (3/3)
76
Fire Support
Turning Tides (1/4)
77
In Ashes
Turning Tides (2/4)
78
Hidden Fangs
Turning Tides (3/4)
79
Reclamation
Turning Tides (4/4)
80
A Thousand Troops
The Unyielding Shields (1/5)
Shield of Betrayal
81
Traitor
The Unyielding Shields (2/5)
82
All Quiet On The Front
The Unyielding Shields (3/5)
83
News Of Victory
The Unyielding Shields (4/5)
84
Return Home
The Unyielding Shields (5/5)
Chapter 7: Homecoming
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
85
Ashes Of Treachery
Dawn Mist (1/5)
Wolf’s Fang
86
Trust Lost
Dawn Mist (2/5)
87
Bared Fang
Dawn Mist (3/5)
88
Rekindled Hope
Dawn Mist (4/5)
89
Podium Of Resolve
Dawn Mist (5/5)
90
Shadows Over Pailune
Dawnrise (1/6)
Jackals’ Leather Helm
91
Driving Out The Shadow
Dawnrise (2/6)
Jackals’ Leather Armor
92
Lurking Wolves
Dawnrise (3/6)
Jackal Cloth Cloak
93
Reclamation
Dawnrise (4/6)
Hungering Fang Leather Cloak
94
Lonely Jackals
Dawnrise (5/6)
Hungering Fang Leather Boots
95
Resolution
Dawnrise (6/6)
96
The Counterattack
Decisive Battle (1/6)
Melted Ambition
97
Unleashed Fury
Decisive Battle (2/6)
Oongka
98
The Final Bridge
Decisive Battle (3/6)
99
Broken Claws
Decisive Battle (4/6)
100
Battle At Silverwolf Mountain
Decisive Battle (5/6)
101
Incomplete Victory
Decisive Battle (6/6)
102
Ludvig’s Whereabouts
Twisted Fate (1/2)
Ignir, Solas Plate Armor
103
Time To Face Justice
Twisted Fate (2/2)
Solas Plate Boots
Chapter 8: Blood Coronation
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
Key Rewards
104
Healing Pailune
Ashen Steps (1/4)
Golden Vanguard
105
A Bond
Ashen Steps (2/4)
Radiant Necklace
106
Ritual Preparations
Ashen Steps (3/4)
Abyss Artifact
107
Where The Wind Guides You
Ashen Steps (4/4)
108
Chasing A Shadow
To Demeniss (1/9)
109
Blazing Fire
To Demeniss (2/9)
110
Whispering Shadows
To Demeniss (3/9)
111
Bloodied Invitation
To Demeniss (4/9)
112
Resolve Amidst A Storm
To Demeniss (5/9)
113
Preparations For Advance
To Demeniss (6/9)
114
Rebel Suppression
To Demeniss (7/9)
115
The Cursed Knight
To Demeniss (8/9)
116
The Blood Coronation
To Demeniss (9/9)
117
Clue
Traitor (1/2)
118
A Fleeting Dream
Traitor (2/2)
Chapter 9: The Sage of the Desert
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
119
An Unknown Voice
The Calling (1/2)
120
Cloister Of Enlightenment
The Calling (2/2)
121
Mark Of The Scar
Shattered Ties (1/2)
122
Shackles Of Fate
Shattered Ties (2/2)
123
Crossing Point
Thinning Blade (1/2)
124
Unwavering Steps
Thinning Blade (2/2)
125
Morning Fog
Six Pensive Statues (1/6)
126
Jijeong Temple In Chaos
Six Pensive Statues (2/6)
127
Path To Enlightenment
Six Pensive Statues (3/6)
128
Path Of The Disciple
Six Pensive Statues (4/6)
129
True Strength
Six Pensive Statues (5/6)
130
Face The Inner Self
Six Pensive Statues (6/6)
131
Fragments Of Darkness
Veiled Witch (1/3)
132
Pursuit Beyond The Veil
Veiled Witch (2/3)
133
Black Witch
Veiled Witch (3/3)
134
The Cloister Of Enlightenment
Enlightenment (1/4)
135
The Sage Of The Desert
Enlightenment (2/4)
136
New Perspectives
Enlightenment (3/4)
137
Lust For Power
Enlightenment (4/4)
Chapter 10: Counterattack
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
138
Untouchable
Secret Weapon (1/5)
139
The Gate Of War
Secret Weapon (2/5)
140
Master Of The Ironworks
Secret Weapon (3/5)
141
Hidden Ace
Secret Weapon (4/5)
142
Clockwork Insect Clash
Secret Weapon (5/5)
143
Beating Heart
Greater Firepower (1/4)
144
Invaders From The East
Greater Firepower (2/4)
145
Frozen Hearted Predator
Greater Firepower (3/4)
146
Lingering Shadow
Greater Firepower (4/4)
Chapter 11: Truth and Reality
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
147
The City Of Steel
Brave New World (1/5)
148
Crossroads
Brave New World (2/5)
149
Strange Manor
Brave New World (3/5)
150
Fortress Keys
Brave New World (4/5)
151
Truth And Lies
Brave New World (5/5)
152
Master Of A Forgotten Land
Foreboding Shadow (1/3)
153
Whispers In The Wind
Foreboding Shadow (2/3)
154
Cloud Castle Orbian
Foreboding Shadow (3/3)
Chapter 12: The Abyss
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
155
Precise Execution
The Final Battle (1/4)
156
Deferred Advance
The Final Battle (2/4)
157
Departure Of The Brave
The Final Battle (3/4)
158
Forbidden Gate
The Final Battle (4/4)
159
A Shadow In The Void
The Void (1/2)
160
Blinding Darkness
The Void (2/2)
Epilogue: Journey’s End
Order
Quest Name
Quest Group
161
A New Beginning
Journey’s End (1/8)
162
Peace In Hernand
Journey’s End (2/8)
163
The Unyielding Shields
Journey’s End (3/8)
164
The Heart Of Pywel
Journey’s End (4/8)
165
The Desert’s Edge
Journey’s End (5/8)
166
The Enduring Flame
Journey’s End (6/8)
167
Evolving City
Journey’s End (7/8)
168
New Horizons
Journey’s End (8/8)
Tracking your progress through these 168 quests is the most efficient way to see everything Crimson Desert has to offer. While the main story provides the backbone of the game, the real difficulty lies in managing your attributes through Abyss Artifacts. If you find the combat in later chapters too punishing, return to earlier regions and clear the side content to boost your stats.
FAQ
Can I skip the side quests? No. Certain points in the campaign require specific attribute levels. If you only play main missions, your stats will be too low to progress.
Where can I find more inventory slots? You can buy extra bag slots from most shopkeepers in town. You also earn them as rewards for completing side tasks for NPCs like Renee or Rhett.
How do I unlock fast travel? You must find and activate Abyss Nexus points or Abyss Cressets in the wilderness. Many are hidden in forests or on mountains and require you to solve a puzzle first.
Published: Mar 23, 2026 02:05 pm