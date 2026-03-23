All Crimson Desert Main Story Chapters and Quests: The Complete Guide

Crimson Desert is a massive undertaking. Between the sprawling plains of Pywel and the floating islands of the Abyss, players have a lot of ground to cover. This guide tracks every step of Kliff’s journey, from the opening ambush to the final credits. If you want to know how far you are through the game or what rewards are coming next, this is the only list you need.

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How Long to Beat Crimson Desert

A focused run through the main story takes between 60 and 100 hours. This is a wide range because the game does not use a traditional leveling system. You gain power by finding Abyss Artifacts. If you try to sprint through the story without exploring, you will eventually hit a wall where your stats are too low to beat mandatory bosses. A standard playthrough that includes side content, camp upgrades, and exploration typically lasts between 100 and 180 hours.

Total Chapters and Quests

The story is told across 168 main quests. These are organized into a Prologue, 12 main Chapters, and an Epilogue. Most chapters are broken down into smaller “Arcs” or quest groups that focus on specific regions or characters.

Essential Beginner Tips

Pearl Abyss designed this game with a slower pace, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. The controls can feel heavy, and many mechanics are hidden. Use these tips to make the early hours easier.

Use Your Tent Chest for Auto-Looting

Inventory space is tight at the start. Do not waste time manually looting every enemy you kill. Any items left on the ground after a fight are automatically sent to the storage chest in your tent. This keeps your bags clear for important quest items and gear while you are out in the world.

Sell Learned Recipes for Early Silver

Whenever you find a recipe or a bounty flyer, read it immediately to add the info to your journal. Once you have read it, the physical item is useless. Sell these papers to any vendor to get quick cash and free up inventory slots.

The Arm Wrestling Strategy

The arm wrestling minigame in Chapter 1 can be frustrating if you try to mash buttons as fast as possible. Instead, press the button at a steady, moderate pace to hold your position. Wait for the quick-time events to appear. Landing three of these events in a row is the fastest way to win without draining your stamina.

Taming Your First Pet

Dogs in town can be tamed to pick up items for you. To claim one, you must build its loyalty. Pet a dog 5 times to gain 25 loyalty. You cannot spam this. You have to go adventure or sleep at your tent for about 12 hours before you can pet it again. Once loyalty reaches 100, feed the dog meat to make it your permanent companion.

Managing Crime and Bounties

You cannot commit crimes like pickpocketing unless you have a Mask equipped. You can buy one at the Black Alley shop. If the guards catch you or your reputation drops too low, visit a Confessional. You can buy a “Writ of Absolution” there to pay off your bounty and clear your name.

Main Quest List and Rewards

Prologue: Dead of Night

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 1 Unfamiliar Lands Ambush (1/2) 2 In Ashes Ambush (2/2) Precision Jumping, Blinding Flash 3 Realm of Uncertainty Unknown Space (1/2) 4 New Journey Unknown Space (2/2) Medium Bag, Oats, Blackberries

Chapter 1: The First Encounter

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 5 Where Rumours Gather Trials of Kindness (1/5) 6 Mysterious Man Trials of Kindness (2/5) 7 True Wisdom In Kindness Trials of Kindness (3/5) 8 Heart Beyond Borders Trials of Kindness (4/5) 9 Actions Speak Louder Than Words Trials of Kindness (5/5) Hernandian Attire, Engraved Key, Revive Pill 10 Mystical Key Traces (1/4) 11 Polar Opposites Traces (2/4) Axiom Force Ability 12 Abyss Without Balance Traces (3/4) Force Palm, Flight Ability 13 Woman In White Traces (4/4) Abyss Artifact

Chapter 2: The Golden Greed

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 14 Where The Light Leads Unexpected Gift (1/3) Visione 15 Memory Fragment Unexpected Gift (2/3) Nature’s Grasp 16 Reunion Unexpected Gift (3/3) Focus 17 For Honor Hernand In Chaos (1/8) 18 Awestruck Hernand In Chaos (2/8) 19 Shadow Casted Over The River Hernand In Chaos (3/8) 20 Where Misery Gathers Hernand In Chaos (4/8) 21 Trial After Trial Hernand In Chaos (5/8) 22 The Man Trapped In The Mire Hernand In Chaos (6/8) 23 Missing Companion Hernand In Chaos (7/8) 24 Secrets Hidden In The Dark Hernand In Chaos (8/8) 25 The Dark Veil The End Of Greed (1/5) Abyss Artifact 26 The Flames Of Greed The End Of Greed (2/5) Medium Bag 27 Kidnapped Healer The End Of Greed (3/5) Iron Ore, Copper Ore 28 Rebellion Or Revolution The End Of Greed (4/5) 29 Cheers Echoing From The Edge The End Of Greed (5/5) Sword of the Lord

Chapter 3: Howling Hill

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 30 Old Friend Homestead (1/6) Greymane Camp Unlock 31 First Step To Rebuilding Homestead (2/6) Damiane 32 A Fresh Start Homestead (3/6) 33 Reward For Their Sweat Homestead (4/6) Large Bag 34 Return Of The Comrade Homestead (5/6) 35 Familiar Curses Homestead (6/6) 36 Return The Face Behind The Mask (1/5) Sunset Reed Cloth Gloves 37 Traces In The Manor The Face Behind The Mask (2/5) 38 Nonhuman The Face Behind The Mask (3/5) 39 Seed Of Unease The Face Behind The Mask (4/5) 40 Dance With The Devil The Face Behind The Mask (5/5) 41 Hope After The Draught Pioneering (1/6) 42 Scattered Comrades Pioneering (2/6) 43 Rumors From The Sawmill Pioneering (3/6) 44 A Gentle Touch Pioneering (4/6) 45 Bustling Hill Pioneering (5/6) 46 Greymanes Returned Pioneering (6/6)

Chapter 4: The Price of Knowledge

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 47 Kilnden Workshop Mysterious Iron Pot (1/4) Kuku Pot 48 Kiln Repair Mysterious Iron Pot (2/4) 49 The Mysterious Pot Mysterious Iron Pot (3/4) 50 The Iron Pot’s Usage Mysterious Iron Pot (4/4) 51 Disturbance At The Arena Daily Life (1/2) 52 Skilled In Archery Daily Life (2/2) 53 The Words Of Alustin Forbidden Knowledge (1/7) Scholastone Uniform 54 Scholastone Forbidden Knowledge (2/7) 55 On The Right Path Forbidden Knowledge (3/7) 56 Gate To The Otherworld Forbidden Knowledge (4/7) 57 Spire Of The Stars Forbidden Knowledge (5/7) 58 Obsession And Madness Forbidden Knowledge (6/7) Abyss Artifact 59 Casted Shadow Forbidden Knowledge (7/7)

Chapter 5: Guest Unbidden

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 60 Double-Sided Invitation Uninvited Guest (1/4) The Grove’s Thorn 61 Unwelcomed Guests Uninvited Guest (2/4) Swift I Abyss Core 62 Demenissian Delegation Uninvited Guest (3/4) 63 Exposed Plot Uninvited Guest (4/4) Howling of Chaos Abyss Core 64 The Missing Seal Black and White (1/6) Gear Blueprint: Haste 65 Crowcaller Black and White (2/6) Blackwing Leather Armor 66 The Crow’s Warning Black and White (3/6) Blackwing Mask 67 Bloodwind Black and White (4/6) 68 Secret At The Church Black and White (5/6) Tauria Curved Sword 69 Toward The Nest Black and White (6/6)

Chapter 6: Cracks in the Shield

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 70 News Blazing Beacon (1/3) 71 To The Battlefield Blazing Beacon (2/3) 72 The Counterattack Blazing Beacon (3/3) 73 Cradle Of Defense Under The Banner Pike (1/3) 74 The Touch Of Deliverance Under The Banner Pike (2/3) 75 Fire On The Frontlines Under The Banner Pike (3/3) 76 Fire Support Turning Tides (1/4) 77 In Ashes Turning Tides (2/4) 78 Hidden Fangs Turning Tides (3/4) 79 Reclamation Turning Tides (4/4) 80 A Thousand Troops The Unyielding Shields (1/5) Shield of Betrayal 81 Traitor The Unyielding Shields (2/5) 82 All Quiet On The Front The Unyielding Shields (3/5) 83 News Of Victory The Unyielding Shields (4/5) 84 Return Home The Unyielding Shields (5/5)

Chapter 7: Homecoming

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 85 Ashes Of Treachery Dawn Mist (1/5) Wolf’s Fang 86 Trust Lost Dawn Mist (2/5) 87 Bared Fang Dawn Mist (3/5) 88 Rekindled Hope Dawn Mist (4/5) 89 Podium Of Resolve Dawn Mist (5/5) 90 Shadows Over Pailune Dawnrise (1/6) Jackals’ Leather Helm 91 Driving Out The Shadow Dawnrise (2/6) Jackals’ Leather Armor 92 Lurking Wolves Dawnrise (3/6) Jackal Cloth Cloak 93 Reclamation Dawnrise (4/6) Hungering Fang Leather Cloak 94 Lonely Jackals Dawnrise (5/6) Hungering Fang Leather Boots 95 Resolution Dawnrise (6/6) 96 The Counterattack Decisive Battle (1/6) Melted Ambition 97 Unleashed Fury Decisive Battle (2/6) Oongka 98 The Final Bridge Decisive Battle (3/6) 99 Broken Claws Decisive Battle (4/6) 100 Battle At Silverwolf Mountain Decisive Battle (5/6) 101 Incomplete Victory Decisive Battle (6/6) 102 Ludvig’s Whereabouts Twisted Fate (1/2) Ignir, Solas Plate Armor 103 Time To Face Justice Twisted Fate (2/2) Solas Plate Boots

Chapter 8: Blood Coronation

Order Quest Name Quest Group Key Rewards 104 Healing Pailune Ashen Steps (1/4) Golden Vanguard 105 A Bond Ashen Steps (2/4) Radiant Necklace 106 Ritual Preparations Ashen Steps (3/4) Abyss Artifact 107 Where The Wind Guides You Ashen Steps (4/4) 108 Chasing A Shadow To Demeniss (1/9) 109 Blazing Fire To Demeniss (2/9) 110 Whispering Shadows To Demeniss (3/9) 111 Bloodied Invitation To Demeniss (4/9) 112 Resolve Amidst A Storm To Demeniss (5/9) 113 Preparations For Advance To Demeniss (6/9) 114 Rebel Suppression To Demeniss (7/9) 115 The Cursed Knight To Demeniss (8/9) 116 The Blood Coronation To Demeniss (9/9) 117 Clue Traitor (1/2) 118 A Fleeting Dream Traitor (2/2)

Chapter 9: The Sage of the Desert

Order Quest Name Quest Group 119 An Unknown Voice The Calling (1/2) 120 Cloister Of Enlightenment The Calling (2/2) 121 Mark Of The Scar Shattered Ties (1/2) 122 Shackles Of Fate Shattered Ties (2/2) 123 Crossing Point Thinning Blade (1/2) 124 Unwavering Steps Thinning Blade (2/2) 125 Morning Fog Six Pensive Statues (1/6) 126 Jijeong Temple In Chaos Six Pensive Statues (2/6) 127 Path To Enlightenment Six Pensive Statues (3/6) 128 Path Of The Disciple Six Pensive Statues (4/6) 129 True Strength Six Pensive Statues (5/6) 130 Face The Inner Self Six Pensive Statues (6/6) 131 Fragments Of Darkness Veiled Witch (1/3) 132 Pursuit Beyond The Veil Veiled Witch (2/3) 133 Black Witch Veiled Witch (3/3) 134 The Cloister Of Enlightenment Enlightenment (1/4) 135 The Sage Of The Desert Enlightenment (2/4) 136 New Perspectives Enlightenment (3/4) 137 Lust For Power Enlightenment (4/4)

Chapter 10: Counterattack

Order Quest Name Quest Group 138 Untouchable Secret Weapon (1/5) 139 The Gate Of War Secret Weapon (2/5) 140 Master Of The Ironworks Secret Weapon (3/5) 141 Hidden Ace Secret Weapon (4/5) 142 Clockwork Insect Clash Secret Weapon (5/5) 143 Beating Heart Greater Firepower (1/4) 144 Invaders From The East Greater Firepower (2/4) 145 Frozen Hearted Predator Greater Firepower (3/4) 146 Lingering Shadow Greater Firepower (4/4)

Chapter 11: Truth and Reality

Order Quest Name Quest Group 147 The City Of Steel Brave New World (1/5) 148 Crossroads Brave New World (2/5) 149 Strange Manor Brave New World (3/5) 150 Fortress Keys Brave New World (4/5) 151 Truth And Lies Brave New World (5/5) 152 Master Of A Forgotten Land Foreboding Shadow (1/3) 153 Whispers In The Wind Foreboding Shadow (2/3) 154 Cloud Castle Orbian Foreboding Shadow (3/3)

Chapter 12: The Abyss

Order Quest Name Quest Group 155 Precise Execution The Final Battle (1/4) 156 Deferred Advance The Final Battle (2/4) 157 Departure Of The Brave The Final Battle (3/4) 158 Forbidden Gate The Final Battle (4/4) 159 A Shadow In The Void The Void (1/2) 160 Blinding Darkness The Void (2/2)

Epilogue: Journey’s End

Order Quest Name Quest Group 161 A New Beginning Journey’s End (1/8) 162 Peace In Hernand Journey’s End (2/8) 163 The Unyielding Shields Journey’s End (3/8) 164 The Heart Of Pywel Journey’s End (4/8) 165 The Desert’s Edge Journey’s End (5/8) 166 The Enduring Flame Journey’s End (6/8) 167 Evolving City Journey’s End (7/8) 168 New Horizons Journey’s End (8/8)

Tracking your progress through these 168 quests is the most efficient way to see everything Crimson Desert has to offer. While the main story provides the backbone of the game, the real difficulty lies in managing your attributes through Abyss Artifacts. If you find the combat in later chapters too punishing, return to earlier regions and clear the side content to boost your stats.

FAQ

Can I skip the side quests?

No. Certain points in the campaign require specific attribute levels. If you only play main missions, your stats will be too low to progress.

Where can I find more inventory slots?

You can buy extra bag slots from most shopkeepers in town. You also earn them as rewards for completing side tasks for NPCs like Renee or Rhett.

How do I unlock fast travel?

You must find and activate Abyss Nexus points or Abyss Cressets in the wilderness. Many are hidden in forests or on mountains and require you to solve a puzzle first.

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