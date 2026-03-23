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Pearl Abyss
Category:
Gaming
GAME GUIDES

All Crimson Desert Main Story Chapters and Quests: The Complete Guide

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
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Published: Mar 23, 2026 02:05 pm

Crimson Desert is a massive undertaking. Between the sprawling plains of Pywel and the floating islands of the Abyss, players have a lot of ground to cover. This guide tracks every step of Kliff’s journey, from the opening ambush to the final credits. If you want to know how far you are through the game or what rewards are coming next, this is the only list you need.

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How Long to Beat Crimson Desert

A focused run through the main story takes between 60 and 100 hours. This is a wide range because the game does not use a traditional leveling system. You gain power by finding Abyss Artifacts. If you try to sprint through the story without exploring, you will eventually hit a wall where your stats are too low to beat mandatory bosses. A standard playthrough that includes side content, camp upgrades, and exploration typically lasts between 100 and 180 hours.

Total Chapters and Quests

The story is told across 168 main quests. These are organized into a Prologue, 12 main Chapters, and an Epilogue. Most chapters are broken down into smaller “Arcs” or quest groups that focus on specific regions or characters.

Essential Beginner Tips

Pearl Abyss designed this game with a slower pace, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. The controls can feel heavy, and many mechanics are hidden. Use these tips to make the early hours easier.

Use Your Tent Chest for Auto-Looting
Inventory space is tight at the start. Do not waste time manually looting every enemy you kill. Any items left on the ground after a fight are automatically sent to the storage chest in your tent. This keeps your bags clear for important quest items and gear while you are out in the world.

Sell Learned Recipes for Early Silver
Whenever you find a recipe or a bounty flyer, read it immediately to add the info to your journal. Once you have read it, the physical item is useless. Sell these papers to any vendor to get quick cash and free up inventory slots.

The Arm Wrestling Strategy
The arm wrestling minigame in Chapter 1 can be frustrating if you try to mash buttons as fast as possible. Instead, press the button at a steady, moderate pace to hold your position. Wait for the quick-time events to appear. Landing three of these events in a row is the fastest way to win without draining your stamina.

Taming Your First Pet
Dogs in town can be tamed to pick up items for you. To claim one, you must build its loyalty. Pet a dog 5 times to gain 25 loyalty. You cannot spam this. You have to go adventure or sleep at your tent for about 12 hours before you can pet it again. Once loyalty reaches 100, feed the dog meat to make it your permanent companion.

Managing Crime and Bounties
You cannot commit crimes like pickpocketing unless you have a Mask equipped. You can buy one at the Black Alley shop. If the guards catch you or your reputation drops too low, visit a Confessional. You can buy a “Writ of Absolution” there to pay off your bounty and clear your name.

Main Quest List and Rewards

Prologue: Dead of Night

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
1Unfamiliar LandsAmbush (1/2)
2In AshesAmbush (2/2)Precision Jumping, Blinding Flash
3Realm of UncertaintyUnknown Space (1/2)
4New JourneyUnknown Space (2/2)Medium Bag, Oats, Blackberries

Chapter 1: The First Encounter

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
5Where Rumours GatherTrials of Kindness (1/5)
6Mysterious ManTrials of Kindness (2/5)
7True Wisdom In KindnessTrials of Kindness (3/5)
8Heart Beyond BordersTrials of Kindness (4/5)
9Actions Speak Louder Than WordsTrials of Kindness (5/5)Hernandian Attire, Engraved Key, Revive Pill
10Mystical KeyTraces (1/4)
11Polar OppositesTraces (2/4)Axiom Force Ability
12Abyss Without BalanceTraces (3/4)Force Palm, Flight Ability
13Woman In WhiteTraces (4/4)Abyss Artifact

Chapter 2: The Golden Greed

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
14Where The Light LeadsUnexpected Gift (1/3)Visione
15Memory FragmentUnexpected Gift (2/3)Nature’s Grasp
16ReunionUnexpected Gift (3/3)Focus
17For HonorHernand In Chaos (1/8)
18AwestruckHernand In Chaos (2/8)
19Shadow Casted Over The RiverHernand In Chaos (3/8)
20Where Misery GathersHernand In Chaos (4/8)
21Trial After TrialHernand In Chaos (5/8)
22The Man Trapped In The MireHernand In Chaos (6/8)
23Missing CompanionHernand In Chaos (7/8)
24Secrets Hidden In The DarkHernand In Chaos (8/8)
25The Dark VeilThe End Of Greed (1/5)Abyss Artifact
26The Flames Of GreedThe End Of Greed (2/5)Medium Bag
27Kidnapped HealerThe End Of Greed (3/5)Iron Ore, Copper Ore
28Rebellion Or RevolutionThe End Of Greed (4/5)
29Cheers Echoing From The EdgeThe End Of Greed (5/5)Sword of the Lord

Chapter 3: Howling Hill

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
30Old FriendHomestead (1/6)Greymane Camp Unlock
31First Step To RebuildingHomestead (2/6)Damiane
32A Fresh StartHomestead (3/6)
33Reward For Their SweatHomestead (4/6)Large Bag
34Return Of The ComradeHomestead (5/6)
35Familiar CursesHomestead (6/6)
36ReturnThe Face Behind The Mask (1/5)Sunset Reed Cloth Gloves
37Traces In The ManorThe Face Behind The Mask (2/5)
38NonhumanThe Face Behind The Mask (3/5)
39Seed Of UneaseThe Face Behind The Mask (4/5)
40Dance With The DevilThe Face Behind The Mask (5/5)
41Hope After The DraughtPioneering (1/6)
42Scattered ComradesPioneering (2/6)
43Rumors From The SawmillPioneering (3/6)
44A Gentle TouchPioneering (4/6)
45Bustling HillPioneering (5/6)
46Greymanes ReturnedPioneering (6/6)

Chapter 4: The Price of Knowledge

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
47Kilnden WorkshopMysterious Iron Pot (1/4)Kuku Pot
48Kiln RepairMysterious Iron Pot (2/4)
49The Mysterious PotMysterious Iron Pot (3/4)
50The Iron Pot’s UsageMysterious Iron Pot (4/4)
51Disturbance At The ArenaDaily Life (1/2)
52Skilled In ArcheryDaily Life (2/2)
53The Words Of AlustinForbidden Knowledge (1/7)Scholastone Uniform
54ScholastoneForbidden Knowledge (2/7)
55On The Right PathForbidden Knowledge (3/7)
56Gate To The OtherworldForbidden Knowledge (4/7)
57Spire Of The StarsForbidden Knowledge (5/7)
58Obsession And MadnessForbidden Knowledge (6/7)Abyss Artifact
59Casted ShadowForbidden Knowledge (7/7)

Chapter 5: Guest Unbidden

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
60Double-Sided InvitationUninvited Guest (1/4)The Grove’s Thorn
61Unwelcomed GuestsUninvited Guest (2/4)Swift I Abyss Core
62Demenissian DelegationUninvited Guest (3/4)
63Exposed PlotUninvited Guest (4/4)Howling of Chaos Abyss Core
64The Missing SealBlack and White (1/6)Gear Blueprint: Haste
65CrowcallerBlack and White (2/6)Blackwing Leather Armor
66The Crow’s WarningBlack and White (3/6)Blackwing Mask
67BloodwindBlack and White (4/6)
68Secret At The ChurchBlack and White (5/6)Tauria Curved Sword
69Toward The NestBlack and White (6/6)

Chapter 6: Cracks in the Shield

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
70NewsBlazing Beacon (1/3)
71To The BattlefieldBlazing Beacon (2/3)
72The CounterattackBlazing Beacon (3/3)
73Cradle Of DefenseUnder The Banner Pike (1/3)
74The Touch Of DeliveranceUnder The Banner Pike (2/3)
75Fire On The FrontlinesUnder The Banner Pike (3/3)
76Fire SupportTurning Tides (1/4)
77In AshesTurning Tides (2/4)
78Hidden FangsTurning Tides (3/4)
79ReclamationTurning Tides (4/4)
80A Thousand TroopsThe Unyielding Shields (1/5)Shield of Betrayal
81TraitorThe Unyielding Shields (2/5)
82All Quiet On The FrontThe Unyielding Shields (3/5)
83News Of VictoryThe Unyielding Shields (4/5)
84Return HomeThe Unyielding Shields (5/5)

Chapter 7: Homecoming

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
85Ashes Of TreacheryDawn Mist (1/5)Wolf’s Fang
86Trust LostDawn Mist (2/5)
87Bared FangDawn Mist (3/5)
88Rekindled HopeDawn Mist (4/5)
89Podium Of ResolveDawn Mist (5/5)
90Shadows Over PailuneDawnrise (1/6)Jackals’ Leather Helm
91Driving Out The ShadowDawnrise (2/6)Jackals’ Leather Armor
92Lurking WolvesDawnrise (3/6)Jackal Cloth Cloak
93ReclamationDawnrise (4/6)Hungering Fang Leather Cloak
94Lonely JackalsDawnrise (5/6)Hungering Fang Leather Boots
95ResolutionDawnrise (6/6)
96The CounterattackDecisive Battle (1/6)Melted Ambition
97Unleashed FuryDecisive Battle (2/6)Oongka
98The Final BridgeDecisive Battle (3/6)
99Broken ClawsDecisive Battle (4/6)
100Battle At Silverwolf MountainDecisive Battle (5/6)
101Incomplete VictoryDecisive Battle (6/6)
102Ludvig’s WhereaboutsTwisted Fate (1/2)Ignir, Solas Plate Armor
103Time To Face JusticeTwisted Fate (2/2)Solas Plate Boots

Chapter 8: Blood Coronation

OrderQuest NameQuest GroupKey Rewards
104Healing PailuneAshen Steps (1/4)Golden Vanguard
105A BondAshen Steps (2/4)Radiant Necklace
106Ritual PreparationsAshen Steps (3/4)Abyss Artifact
107Where The Wind Guides YouAshen Steps (4/4)
108Chasing A ShadowTo Demeniss (1/9)
109Blazing FireTo Demeniss (2/9)
110Whispering ShadowsTo Demeniss (3/9)
111Bloodied InvitationTo Demeniss (4/9)
112Resolve Amidst A StormTo Demeniss (5/9)
113Preparations For AdvanceTo Demeniss (6/9)
114Rebel SuppressionTo Demeniss (7/9)
115The Cursed KnightTo Demeniss (8/9)
116The Blood CoronationTo Demeniss (9/9)
117ClueTraitor (1/2)
118A Fleeting DreamTraitor (2/2)

Chapter 9: The Sage of the Desert

OrderQuest NameQuest Group
119An Unknown VoiceThe Calling (1/2)
120Cloister Of EnlightenmentThe Calling (2/2)
121Mark Of The ScarShattered Ties (1/2)
122Shackles Of FateShattered Ties (2/2)
123Crossing PointThinning Blade (1/2)
124Unwavering StepsThinning Blade (2/2)
125Morning FogSix Pensive Statues (1/6)
126Jijeong Temple In ChaosSix Pensive Statues (2/6)
127Path To EnlightenmentSix Pensive Statues (3/6)
128Path Of The DiscipleSix Pensive Statues (4/6)
129True StrengthSix Pensive Statues (5/6)
130Face The Inner SelfSix Pensive Statues (6/6)
131Fragments Of DarknessVeiled Witch (1/3)
132Pursuit Beyond The VeilVeiled Witch (2/3)
133Black WitchVeiled Witch (3/3)
134The Cloister Of EnlightenmentEnlightenment (1/4)
135The Sage Of The DesertEnlightenment (2/4)
136New PerspectivesEnlightenment (3/4)
137Lust For PowerEnlightenment (4/4)

Chapter 10: Counterattack

OrderQuest NameQuest Group
138UntouchableSecret Weapon (1/5)
139The Gate Of WarSecret Weapon (2/5)
140Master Of The IronworksSecret Weapon (3/5)
141Hidden AceSecret Weapon (4/5)
142Clockwork Insect ClashSecret Weapon (5/5)
143Beating HeartGreater Firepower (1/4)
144Invaders From The EastGreater Firepower (2/4)
145Frozen Hearted PredatorGreater Firepower (3/4)
146Lingering ShadowGreater Firepower (4/4)

Chapter 11: Truth and Reality

OrderQuest NameQuest Group
147The City Of SteelBrave New World (1/5)
148CrossroadsBrave New World (2/5)
149Strange ManorBrave New World (3/5)
150Fortress KeysBrave New World (4/5)
151Truth And LiesBrave New World (5/5)
152Master Of A Forgotten LandForeboding Shadow (1/3)
153Whispers In The WindForeboding Shadow (2/3)
154Cloud Castle OrbianForeboding Shadow (3/3)

Chapter 12: The Abyss

OrderQuest NameQuest Group
155Precise ExecutionThe Final Battle (1/4)
156Deferred AdvanceThe Final Battle (2/4)
157Departure Of The BraveThe Final Battle (3/4)
158Forbidden GateThe Final Battle (4/4)
159A Shadow In The VoidThe Void (1/2)
160Blinding DarknessThe Void (2/2)

Epilogue: Journey’s End

OrderQuest NameQuest Group
161A New BeginningJourney’s End (1/8)
162Peace In HernandJourney’s End (2/8)
163The Unyielding ShieldsJourney’s End (3/8)
164The Heart Of PywelJourney’s End (4/8)
165The Desert’s EdgeJourney’s End (5/8)
166The Enduring FlameJourney’s End (6/8)
167Evolving CityJourney’s End (7/8)
168New HorizonsJourney’s End (8/8)

Tracking your progress through these 168 quests is the most efficient way to see everything Crimson Desert has to offer. While the main story provides the backbone of the game, the real difficulty lies in managing your attributes through Abyss Artifacts. If you find the combat in later chapters too punishing, return to earlier regions and clear the side content to boost your stats.

FAQ

Can I skip the side quests?
No. Certain points in the campaign require specific attribute levels. If you only play main missions, your stats will be too low to progress.

Where can I find more inventory slots?
You can buy extra bag slots from most shopkeepers in town. You also earn them as rewards for completing side tasks for NPCs like Renee or Rhett.

How do I unlock fast travel?
You must find and activate Abyss Nexus points or Abyss Cressets in the wilderness. Many are hidden in forests or on mountains and require you to solve a puzzle first.

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