Where to Catch Brute Bonnet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players that have flocked to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be wondering when they’ll be able to find the hotly anticipated Paradox Pokemon in their game. With Amoonguss seemingly traveling back in time to become Brute Bonnet, players have been trying to locate and capture one of their own. With massive power and great overall statistics, it’s understandable why players would want this Pokemon on their team.

But, when do they finally become available to capture? It seems that no matter where players look, they aren’t finding them. Let’s dive right in and find out where players can find Brute Bonnet, and why it may take a little longer than expected.

Where To Find Brute Bonnet In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players that have purchased Violet will not be able to find Brute Bonnet in their game. Since Brute Bonnet is a Paradox Pokemon and fits in with the past setting of Pokemon Scarlet, they will not be available as a spawn in this title. Instead, players in Violet will be able to track down and capture monsters like Iron Jugulis.

However, for those playing Pokemon Scarlet, they will need to make sure that all three storylines have been fully completed and that the unique fourth story has been unlocked. As this story goes into the details of past and future Paradox Pokemon, it makes sense that these monsters will finally be available once Area Zero has been unlocked.

The hard part is finding them, as the habitat map says that they are unknown. Thankfully, Brute Bonnet is a fairly common spawn, especially as players make their way down further into the crater known as Area Zero. Alongside this monster, plenty of other interesting creatures will be available to be found.

For players looking to complete their Pokedex promptly, making sure that they are making their way to Area Zero as quickly as possible may be the best route. While the story is quite enjoyable this time around, with a particularly exciting final storyline, those that need to catch and trade them all will find this breeding ground to be full of exciting monsters.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022