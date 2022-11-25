Where to Catch Scream Tail in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to obtain one of the strangest Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will need to set out on the search for Scream Tail. Taking the typically adorable Jigglypuff and turning it into an absolutely beastly sight, Scream Tail is only available in one particular location.

What will players need to do to obtain one of these creatures, and is it something that gamers can evolve their standard Jigglypuff into? Featuring some of the highest stats in the game, it’s understandable why gamers are in love with this prehistoric puff, so let’s find out where we need to go to grab a few!

How To Find And Catch Scream Tail In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to get their hands on a Scream Tail will first need to check which copy of the game they have purchased. Those that have purchased Pokemon Violet will need to work out a trade with their friends to unlock this creature since it is an exclusive monster to Pokemon Scarlet. However, with the variety of Paradox Pokemon available in each of these titles, there shouldn’t be an issue finding an even trade.

For those who have purchased Pokemon Scarlet, a few steps will need to be taken before finding and capturing Scream Tail. With Paradox Pokemon not spawning anywhere on the normal map, besides one exception to this rule, gamers will need to make sure that they have completed all three main storylines before they can find Paradox Pokemon in their games. This goes for any, including Brute Bonnet and Iron Jugulis.

Once the Area Zero location has been unlocked, Scream Tail is likely one of the first Paradox Pokemon that players will encounter in this bizarre new land. As one of the most common spawns, players won’t need to search far and wide to add one to their team, unlike some of the other monsters that are rarer spawns. They are available in all zones of Area Zero, so players will just need to search for a few moments before likely encountering one of these terrifying puffballs. It’s just a shame that we can’t evolve this Pokemon like it’s the standard version for a prehistoric Wigglytuff.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022