How-to-Evolve-Jigglypuff-into-Wigglytuff-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

If you’ve had Jigglypuff kicking around your party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you may want to consider evolving into its final stage, Wigglytuff. Although this Pokemon carries the same adorable appearance as Igglybuff and Jigglypuff, it can pack a powerful punch in any party that could do with an extra bit of Fairy-Type Power. However, much like the evolution process of evolving Igglybuff into Jigglypuff, some extra care is needed to meet the right conditions. In addition, you’ll need one specific item to evolve Jiggly into Wiggly, so read on to find out how you can initiate the process.

When Does Jigglypuff Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To evolve Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff, you must present the Pokemon with a Moon Stone. Unfortunately, this hold item is slightly more challenging to come by than those available at Delibird Presents across the region. You’ll need to hunt for a Pokeball drop around the map. Unfortunately, there’s no way to pinpoint exactly where the Moon Stones are scattered, but they can predominantly be found around Cliffside Areas. Additionally, a Moon Stone can be auctioned off at Port Marinada, so it’s worth checking if there are any in stock if you’re around that area.

Once you’ve found a Moon Stone, you can evolve your Jigglypuff at any point. However, as soon as you have given the stone to the Pokemon, it will trigger the evolution screen, and you will not be able to use the Moon Stone again. Sadly, the vast majority of evolution stones are single-use, but it’s worth using if you are desperate to get ahold of Wigglytuff. To make the process easier, you do not have to meet any level requirements to unlock the ability to evolve the Pokemon, so as soon as you get either a Moon Stone or a Jigglypuff in your party, you are free to evolve and introduce yourself to the power Wigglytuff may hold.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022