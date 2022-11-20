Where to Find a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mismagius and Honchkrow are some of the best Gen 4 evolutions of Pokemon and some of the more competitively viable Pokemon. However, to get them, you’d have to use an evolution stone. So, if you want the Dusk Stone to get these awesome Pokemon, here’s where you can find it in Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are three sources to get the Dusk Stone in this game. The first one can easily be located behind the gym in Montenevera. Of course, by the time you’re here, your team’s average level is going to be in the mid-40s following this Gym Leader Path.

The next location for Dusk Stones is in the endgame area, the Zero Gate. While there aren’t any exact spots to find them in, they seem to be more common around the caves. They are found as those glimmers on the ground. It’s a bit rare, but by utilizing the Let’s Go feature, your Pokemon should pick up all sorts of items. If you’re lucky enough, you may get one.

Finally, your last reliable (somewhat) place to get it is from the auction vendors at Porto Marinada. The vendors sell all sorts of things ranging from other evolution stones, so it isn’t guaranteed. Luckily, since you only need a couple at most, Dusk Stones won’t have to be too urgent to get. One is already guaranteed on your journey.

This is also one of the few evolution stones that aren’t offered at the Delibird Present stores. Before you try your luck at the Porto or the endgame, you have to choose to either hold onto it or use it on a Murkrow or Mismagius. It’s a tough call given that there are other Ghost-type Pokemon that can take a well-deserved spot in your team like Greavard.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

