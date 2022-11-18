How-to-Catch-Greavard-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

With the variety of new Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s no surprise that trainers are very keen to add every new addition to their Pokedex. But with the vast open-world nature of the Paldea Region, catching the new Pokemon is slightly more challenging than just visiting Route One and running around in the tall grass until lady luck lands by your side. In addition, Pokemon spawning in the overworld makes catching some more elusive species slightly more accessible, but you still need to know where to head before you can start bulking out your Pokedex. So read on to find out where to head if you’re on the hunt to add Greavard to your collection.

Where to Catch Greavard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Greavard can be located across a few locations within the Paldea region, and despite his ghostly appearance and typing, he doesn’t need to be explicitly found at night. The three predominant areas you will stumble across a group of Greavard are Glaseado Mountain, Tagtree Thicket, and Zapapico/East Province. While these locations will be infested with various other species of Pokemon, Greavard will typically be easier to spot due to the purple flame above its head. Once you’ve found one, walk up to it to trigger the battle screen, and you will be free to battle, weaken, and catch.

Typically, Greavard has a pretty small size compared to the trainer and especially compared to other Pokemon, so it’s easy to lose them against the vast landscape of Paldea. So regardless of the Pokemon now spawning specifically at night and instead being available at all hours of the day, Greavard, in particular, might be easier to spot under the darkness of night due to the candle and white coat. The species is not a rare spawn, so trainers will not struggle to add one to their party from the moment they step foot in the region and are sent on their adventure, so its a Pokemon worth catching and evolving when you can, to tick off those boxes in your Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.