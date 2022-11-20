Where to Find a Moon Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Evolution stones are very necessary for filling out your Pokedex and unleashing the further potential of your Pokemon. Every region has different locations, presenting familiar items all throughout. They have become more thematic on where you can find them. In the case of the Moon Stone, here’s where you can get your hands on one or a few in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get a Moon Stone in Scarlet and Violet

The Moon Stone can be acquired as a rare pickup item in cliffside areas and as a possible bidding item in Porto Marinada. Luckily, unless you want to get a Wigglytuff from a Jigglypuff, this is the only use you will have for it.

Other Pokemon that would normally use this stone to evolve are not part of the main roster in Scarlet or Violet. Such missing Pokemon include Nidorino/a, Clefairy, Skitty, and Munna. Fortunately, with that being the case, you’d only need one or two at most.

To increase your chances of finding a Moon Stone, it’s recommended to use the Let’s Go feature in the game where you can let your Pokemon roam freely and auto-battle wild Pokemon. Your selected Pokemon will be able to pick up items along the way, including those that only glimmer on the floor.

While it isn’t a guaranteed method of doing so, sweeping the mountainous and cliffy areas will net you one before you get halfway through your adventure. If you really want a Fairy-type Pokemon to be in your party, you still have options like Sylveon from the Eevee lineage, Gardevoir from Ralts and Kirlia, Tinkatuff, Hattrem, and Fidough.

If you do decide to get a Moon Stone, your Wigglytuff will have all of its moves that Jigglypuff would have learned in its “Remember Moves” section. No more move tutors, heart scales, or any annoying collectibles!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2022