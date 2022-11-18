How to Remember Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With a new generation of Pokémon comes a fair selection of new creatures, abilities, and moves. In Scarlet and Violet, fans will be treated to a wide selection of attacks that their Pokémon can learn. With so many different attacks, it can be tough to choose the right ones and to remove others from your trained partners. Luckily, like with most previous Pokémon games, there is a way to remember moves in Scarlet and Violet. Unlike with most previous games, however, it’s much easier to do and doesn’t cost a thing!

How Can Players Remember Forgotten Moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

After catching or receiving a Pokémon, you can have it remember any moves it might have forgotten simply by checking its summary and changing its moves. This feature is very similar to how it appeared in Legends: Arceus, allowing you to swap moves freely without needing to use items or money. To make it simple, here’s how to remember moves step-by-step:

Open the Main Menu with X.

Scroll over your desired Pokémon and check its summary with A.

Press Right to view the moves of your Pokémon, then press A twice to see and select its forgotten moves.

Note that you will be unable to have your Pokémon remember moves unless it is already in your party. You also can’t use this method to learn egg moves or TM moves without already knowing them. However, if you learn a TM and decide to delete it later on, you’ll still be able to remember it through this screen. In other words, remembering moves gives retroactive access to moves you already learned and moves your Pokémon should have learned already. If you want to see everything your Pokémon can do and you have enough TMs for it, make it learn everything it can to have the best move selection possible!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.