Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Change Pokémon Moves

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new step forward for the Pokémon franchise. This is especially so in the case of battling, which has been highly streamlined compared to previous entries in the series. Players can see this very well when it comes to their Pokémon’s moveset, as the Heart Scale mechanic of older titles no longer exists. Instead, trainers can easily change Pokémon moves at their leisure; no extra items required!

How to Change Pokémon Moves

As you catch and battle in the region of Hisui, your Pokémon will occasionally level up. Sometimes, a message will appear under their icons as their level increases, saying a new move is available. If they already have four, any new moves will be added to a selection that players can access in their menu.

Here’s how to view a Pokémon’s available moves:

Enter your Satchel menu or the Pastures menu.

Select the Pokémon you want to change the moveset of.

Select “Change Moves”.

You’ll be taken to a screen asking you which moves to add to the Pokémon’s moveset. Selecting and replacing moves is pretty self-explanatory from there; just be sure you hit X to confirm your choices once everything is set.

How to Get More Moves

As with previous titles, you can learn new moves by training your Pokémon. By the time they reach higher levels, most will have around 10 moves for you to swap out and try. Early on in the game, you can also talk to Zisu at the Training Grounds of Jubilife Village. There, you can have your Pokémon learn moves they wouldn’t normally achieve through leveling up; you can find a comprehensive list on them through the online database Serebii. Just note that it will cost some in-game currency, much like it does to increase inventory space. Additionally, certain Alpha Pokémon will already have those special moves. They can be a bit tricky to catch, but it’s a cheaper alternative for skilled trainers.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.