Pokemon Legends Arceus Bag Size: How to Increase Inventory Space

Pokemon Legends Arceus is now released and players have been beginning to make their way through everything that the experience has to offer. From catching Pokemon to completing exciting quests and battling other menacing Pokemon, there is a bucolic and entrancing world to explore following on from all of that. Ultimately, you will be collecting a lot of items on your journey through the game and henceforth you may find that your inventory space begins to be maxed out quite quickly. However, there is no need to worry about this as it is indeed possible to expand your inventory. This guide article will take you through the process of how to increase inventory space in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to Increase Inventory Space in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There is a specific method in order to increase inventory space that can be utilised to quickly ensure you have more inventory space for your adventures. There is a price to upgrading your satchel/bag and you will be able to discover this when you make your way to the ‘Galaxy HQ’ in Jubilife Village when you progress through the story up to this particular point. You will be able to speak to the NPC ‘Bagin’ who will be able to upgrade your satchel for a price.

The first satchel upgrade will cost you 100 of the in-game currency. For simplicity, we will refer to them as Pokedollars from this point on in the article. There are a total 37 additional slots that you can acquire at the moment for your satchel. The price of upgrading increases every time for each additional slot. The lowest cost is the 1st upgrade at $100 Pokedollars however the 37th additional slot will cost you a whopping $1,000,000 Pokedollars in total. Over the course of the game you will obtain a lot of currency to be able to utilise for these upgrades and have more inventory space for all of your important items in the experience.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.