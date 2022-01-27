Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Eevee

Among the many types of Pokémon trainers can add to their squad in Pokémon Legends Arceus, Eevee is among the best, thanks to the fact that they can evolve into a wide array of different forms, all featuring their own strengths and, on a more superficial look, amazing designs. With that said, and to make sure you can add not only Eevee, but also Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon to your team as soon as possible, here’s where you can find and catch an Eevee in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can find an Eevee in Pokémon Legends Arceus by going to the Obisidian Fieldlands and then heading to the Horseshoe Plains area. Located east of the camp. Once there, you just need to walk around the area until you spot an Eevee, which surprisingly is not a rare occurrence. Once you spot an Eevee, you can catch the Pokémon by making use of the environment, mainly tall grass, to catch the normal-type Pokémon without the need of facing it in battle. If battling is the only option, we advise you to use fighting type Pokémon, as Eevee is weak against them. You can also find Eevee on Cobalt Coastlands, more specifically on the area north of Aphon Hill.

Once you get your Eevee, you can evolve them into Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon, so we advise you to try to get as many as possible early on.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.