Among the many Pokémon available in Pokémon Legends Arceus, Chimchar is a favorite, thanks to its design, abilities, and evolutions, which are capable of facing even top-tier Pokémon head-on. But where can you catch Chimchar in Legends Arceus? With that said, and to make sure you can not only get the Pokémon but also add all three generation-four starters to your squad as soon as possible, here’s where to catch Chimchar in the Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Chimchar in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can find the Pokémon in Legends Arceus by first going to the Obsidian Fieldlands, once there, head to Ramanas Island, which will be located between Sandgreen Flats and Tidewater Dam. Once in the area, we recommend that you make use of the tall grass to catch the Pokémon without the need to battle them. On the other hand, if battle becomes the only option, we recommend that you make use of either Water, Ground, or Rock-type Pokémon. You can also find and catch an lv.12 Chimchar by completing the ”The Mysterious Will-o’-the-Wisp” request, which can be completed by going to the Obsidian Fieldlands. After getting the Pokémon, you just need to head to Junilife Village and talk to Paira to receive your reward.

After getting Chimchar, you can evolve them into both Monferno and Infernape by leveling them to both lv. 14 and 36, in that order, making the Fyre-type Pokémon one of the easiest to evolve in the game.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.