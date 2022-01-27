Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Claim Bonus Outfits

Scout the Hisuian region in style!

January 26th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Lets-Go-Bonus-Outfits

Pokemon Legends Arceus has a few external bonus incentives before playing the game. If you have prior saved data from other Pokemon games on your Switch, you can unlock exclusive events and outfits in doing so. Pre-ordering the game from one of the various outlets also entitled you to some goodies as well. Here, we’ll teach you how you can claim these bonus perks including the outfits in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to claim bonus outfits in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To claim these bonus outfits, you will have to have made it to the part where you join the Galaxy Expedition Team. Speak to the clothier— Anthe. She will be the person in charge of your wardrobe. She’ll also hand you any sort of bonuses you want to obtain.

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Team-Galactic-Outfit

It’ll take about an hour of playtime to get to this point in the game. Don’t worry, it takes roughly about the same time it would when you would receive the Bike in BDSP.

These bonus outfits include the pre-order bonuses from outlets like Amazon which gives you the Garchomp Kimono Set. There are other outfits you can earn if you have saved data from previous Pokemon games like the Gen IV remakes and Sword/ Shield.

If you have saved data from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’re eligible to receive the Team Galactic Outfit. This is what you would see Cyrus wearing in the Sinnoh games. It contains the coat, pants, and shoes.

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Shaymin-Kimono

If you have saved data from Sword or Shield, you can receive the Shaymin Kimono. Finally, you can get a Pikachu and Eevee mask if you have saved data from the Let’s Go series games.

All these items will be received by talking to the clothier. It does not matter how much progress you have made on the other games. You just have to have saved data from the aforementioned games to get these bonuses. There are some timed-exclusive items from the pre-orders, so you have to jump on that quick.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Legends Arceus Pikachu Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Pikachu
Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and many players are already diving into it and experiencing what looks to be a...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends Arceus Darkrai Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Darkrai
The mythic Pokemon lies out in the dark, but there's more to it than just that...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Has a Surprising Mystery Dungeon-Like Feature Pokémon Legends: Arceus Has a Surprising Mystery Dungeon-Like Feature
Not quite a "Rescue Team", but close enough!
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokedex Pokemon Legends: Arceus Full Pokedex Leaked – All 182 Leaked Pokemon
Get out your notes, trainers!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy