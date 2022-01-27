Pokemon Legends Arceus has a few external bonus incentives before playing the game. If you have prior saved data from other Pokemon games on your Switch, you can unlock exclusive events and outfits in doing so. Pre-ordering the game from one of the various outlets also entitled you to some goodies as well. Here, we’ll teach you how you can claim these bonus perks including the outfits in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to claim bonus outfits in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To claim these bonus outfits, you will have to have made it to the part where you join the Galaxy Expedition Team. Speak to the clothier— Anthe. She will be the person in charge of your wardrobe. She’ll also hand you any sort of bonuses you want to obtain.

It’ll take about an hour of playtime to get to this point in the game. Don’t worry, it takes roughly about the same time it would when you would receive the Bike in BDSP.

These bonus outfits include the pre-order bonuses from outlets like Amazon which gives you the Garchomp Kimono Set. There are other outfits you can earn if you have saved data from previous Pokemon games like the Gen IV remakes and Sword/ Shield.

If you have saved data from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’re eligible to receive the Team Galactic Outfit. This is what you would see Cyrus wearing in the Sinnoh games. It contains the coat, pants, and shoes.

If you have saved data from Sword or Shield, you can receive the Shaymin Kimono. Finally, you can get a Pikachu and Eevee mask if you have saved data from the Let’s Go series games.

All these items will be received by talking to the clothier. It does not matter how much progress you have made on the other games. You just have to have saved data from the aforementioned games to get these bonuses. There are some timed-exclusive items from the pre-orders, so you have to jump on that quick.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.