Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Piplup

Pokémon Legends Arceus is already here and trainers all over the world are not wasting time as they gear up and explore the new, but extremely familiar, region of Hisui in their quest to both unravel its mysteries and complete their Pokédex. With that said, among the many Water-type Pokémon available in Legends Arceus, the generation four starter Piplup is without a shadow of a doubt a fan favorite. Now, to make sure that you can add Piplup to your squad as soon as possible and get all the generation four starters, here’s where you can find and catch Piplup in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Catch Piplup in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can catch a Piplup in Pokémon Legends Arceus by going to the Cobalt Coastlands, more specifically, to the Spring Path area. After arriving at the area, we advise you to head to the area surrounding a pond located at the northmost part of the area, west of Islepy Shore. Once you find a Piplup, you can either catch it by making use of the tall grass and lures, or battle against them. If you choose to battle the Pokémon, we recommend that you use either electric or grass-type Pokémon, while always making sure to avoid overpowering them too much.

After getting a Piplup, you can evolve them into both Prinplup and Empoleon by leveling them up as you explore the region of Hisui and fight to complete your new Pokédex.

Now that you know where to catch Piplup in Pokémon Legends Arceus, don’t forget to check out where to catch Turtwig, Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu, how to claim bonus outfits, as well as where to catch the Generation four Dark-type Mythical Pokémon Darkrai in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.