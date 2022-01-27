The usage of the various Pokeballs has become a lot more crucial in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Your main goal is to fill out the entire Pokedex linked to the region of the game. You’ll see many familiar mons along the way, but also new forms and outright never-before-seen forms of others. When doing so, you’re going to want to catch them for completion’s sake, and you’ll probably want to have higher ranking Pokeballs. Here is how you can get Great Balls and Ultra Balls in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to get Great Balls and Ultra Balls in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can start earning Great Balls when you hit Rank 3 with the Survey Corps. You can buy them from vendors or craft them. You’ll start being able to obtain Ultra Balls at Rank 6.

Both the Great Ball and Ultra Ball work as they did in previous games. The Great Ball has a higher catch rate than a Poke Ball and the Ultra Ball has a higher catch rate than the Great Ball.

As money may be an issue for some throughout the game, it’s ideal to craft these instead of buying them. Of course, you’ll need to harvest the proper materials in doing so. You’ll need to have Iron Chunks, Apricorns, and Tumblestones. Do note that Ultra Balls will require more of these materials compared to their inferior counterparts.

Here are the crafting requirements for each of the three standard balls:

Poke Ball

1 Apricorn

1 Tumblestone

Great Ball

1 Apricorn

1 Iron Chunk

1 Tumblestone

Ultra Ball

1 Apricorn

2 Iron Chunks

2 Tumblestones

You can gather Iron Chunks by buying them from the crafting material vendor in town or by finding them out in rocky areas. As for Apricorns, they can be found in bunches on trees in grassy areas. Just give trees with the brown spheres a whack and have them drop.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.