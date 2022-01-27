Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Great Balls and Ultra Balls

Bring out ol' reliables when catching tougher Pokemon.

January 27th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Ultra-Ball-Great-Ball

The usage of the various Pokeballs has become a lot more crucial in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Your main goal is to fill out the entire Pokedex linked to the region of the game. You’ll see many familiar mons along the way, but also new forms and outright never-before-seen forms of others. When doing so, you’re going to want to catch them for completion’s sake, and you’ll probably want to have higher ranking Pokeballs. Here is how you can get Great Balls and Ultra Balls in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to get Great Balls and Ultra Balls in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can start earning Great Balls when you hit Rank 3 with the Survey Corps. You can buy them from vendors or craft them. You’ll start being able to obtain Ultra Balls at Rank 6.

Both the Great Ball and Ultra Ball work as they did in previous games. The Great Ball has a higher catch rate than a Poke Ball and the Ultra Ball has a higher catch rate than the Great Ball.

As money may be an issue for some throughout the game, it’s ideal to craft these instead of buying them. Of course, you’ll need to harvest the proper materials in doing so. You’ll need to have Iron Chunks, Apricorns, and Tumblestones. Do note that Ultra Balls will require more of these materials compared to their inferior counterparts.

Here are the crafting requirements for each of the three standard balls:

Poke Ball

  • 1 Apricorn
  • 1 Tumblestone

Great Ball

  • 1 Apricorn
  • 1 Iron Chunk
  • 1 Tumblestone

Ultra Ball

  • 1 Apricorn
  • 2 Iron Chunks
  • 2 Tumblestones

You can gather Iron Chunks by buying them from the crafting material vendor in town or by finding them out in rocky areas. As for Apricorns, they can be found in bunches on trees in grassy areas. Just give trees with the brown spheres a whack and have them drop.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
lucario Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Lucario
Pokémon Legends Arceus is here and many players cannot wait to jump into what looks to be a well-needed breath...
Attack of the Fanboy
Cherrim Pokemon legends arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Cherrim
Check out where to catch Cherrim in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
Togepi Pokemon legends arceus Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Togepi
Check out where to catch Togepi in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
Eevee legends arceus Pokemon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Eevee
Check out where to catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends Arceus
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy