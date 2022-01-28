Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Catch Alpha Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is filled with many tough battles for players to endure. Among the strongest foes trainers will face are Alpha Pokémon, large Pokémon with higher stats and stronger attacks. Facing off against Alphas and managing to drain their health is one of the most difficult tasks you’ll encounter on your journey. But an even greater challenge is to catch Alpha Pokémon and add them to your party.

How to Catch Alpha Pokémon

Thankfully, Alpha Pokémon can be caught. It’s no easy task, however. Alphas have much lower catch rates, meaning you’ll have to use more Pokéballs than a normal Pokémon. Additionally, certain higher-level Alphas will be impossible to capture outside of battle – at least, not until later on.

While Alphas are extremely dangerous, they aren’t impossible to catch. If you really want to get your hands on one, your best bet is to sneak up on it and make sure you can even catch it in the first place. At that point, there are a few options you can follow:

Battle and weaken the Alpha Pokémon to catch it normally. Get its HP bar to turn red, inflict status effects on it, and chuck your best Poké Balls at it.

Guide the Alpha Pokémon with Berries and Cakes, then use Heavy Balls or better to capture it stealthily.

Even with this advice, Alphas will be incredibly difficult to capture. It’s recommended that you only go for them once you have access to Ultra Balls, or when your own Pokémon are able to match your desired Alpha’s level. You can certainly attempt to catch a high-level Alpha Pokémon earlier, but it will take plenty of luck. Additionally, you should check your rank before going after these Pokémon; anything caught at a higher level than your rank states will have a chance to disobey your orders.

Capturing Alpha Pokémon will result in increased rewards as you turn in your research. It also results in the biggest – and oftentimes strongest – variants of Pokémon you can encounter. While catching Alphas might seem like more trouble than it’s worth, the rewards definitely make up for the struggle. If you want to learn more about Alphas, check out the online database Serebii.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.