All Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and How to Get Them

Eevee is a fan-favorite Pokemon, being able to evolve into something that covers nearly all move types. The first generation Pokemon and its evolutions make a return in gen 9, but then comes the question, how do you get them? Here’s how you can get all the Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get all Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Below will be the evolution methods and where you can possibly catch the Eeveelutions in both games.

This Pokemon can also be found in North Province Areas 2 and 3, South Province Area 6, Glaseado Mountain, Tagtree Thicket, and Casseroya Lake. They tend to either swim in water or be around the bodies of water in these areas.

Jolteon – Thunder Stone

Jolteon can also be acquired by looking in West Province Area 2 and Socarrat Trail. It’ll actually be in this form already, eliminating the need to use the evolutionary stone entirely.

You can start encountering them as weary as the South Province in Area 6. This is near the Alfornada Gym. As for other Flareon locations, you can find them at the Dalizapa Passage and North Province in Area 1.

Espeon – High Happiness + Level Up in the Day

The Psychic evolution of Eevee is found in the North and West Provinces in their respective Area 3’s.

Umbreon – High Happiness + Level Up at Night

The Dark type can be found in the North Province in areas 1, 2, and 3. Additional places include the Alfornada Cavern and Dalizapa Passage. For evolution purposes and dex entry purposes, catching Umbreon would be easier so you don’t have to wait for day-night cycles.

Leafeon – Leaf Stone

Leafeon can be found in either the Third Area of the West Province or in the Socarrat Trail.

Glaceon – Ice Stone

Glaceon can only be found at Glaseado Mountain. It is such a vast area, so keep your eyes peeled.

Sylveon – Level Up with a Fairy-Type Move

The fairy-type Pokemon can be found in either South Province Area 6 or West Province Area 3.

It does save you the time to either look for the various evolution stones to catch Eevee’s evolutions. However, if you do want to level it up and evolve it, you’ll want to get a few extra Eevees at either the South Province second area or West Province Area 3. Happy catching!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022