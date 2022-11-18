Can You Change The Time Of Day In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As gamers take their first steps into the Paldea Region inside Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they may notice quite a few things. Gone are the days of having to hunt in real-world time, giving Trainers a chance to find Pokemon that like to come out and play at night without needing to wait until the sun goes down in real life.

However, gamers trying to fill their Pokedex quickly may be wondering if there is a way to change the in-game clock so they can choose which time of day it is. Will you be able to rest in your bed to help accelerate the in-game clock, or will players be stuck waiting for the cycle to begin anew?

Can You Skip Time In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

While there may be plenty of quality-of-life improvements to the newest Pokemon titles, one thing that has not been implemented yet is the ability to change the time of day. No matter if you call a Flying Taxi, or take a quick nap in your dorm, the time of day will remain the same. Thankfully, the day and night cycle in this title is relatively short, so gamers that are hunting for a specific monster won’t need to wait very long before tackling this task. Thankfully, the majority of Pokemon will stay out no matter the time of day, so players looking for a Cylizar or Klawf likely won’t need to wait for the next phase of the moon.

While waiting for the next phase of the day, Trainers could take the time to battle the next Starfall Street Boss, or test their luck in a battle against Gym Leaders. Maybe the time is right to finally take on that Titan Pokemon that has been giving players grief? While gamers may not be able to switch the time ahead on their Nintendo Switch to change the time of day, there are more than enough activities to keep players occupied while they wait for the sun or moon to finally take a rest.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.