How-to-Evolve-Igglybuff-into-Jigglypuff-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Jigglypuff has been a fan-favorite Pokemon since the first generation, so it’s no surprise that trainers are desperate to catch one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. But, since Jigglypuff is a slightly rare spawn in Paldea, the first glimpse many trainers receive of the species is its predecessor, Igglybuff. While this species is just as wholesome, it’s worth evolving for a stronger fairy-type Pokemon alongside a classic Pokemon. Sadly, the process isn’t as simple as evolving by leveling up the Pokemon, and you may face a challenge if you don’t know where to start. So read on to find out how you can work on evolving your Igglybuff into Jigglypuff as soon as possible.

When Does Igglybuff Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To work towards evolving Igglybuff, you’ll need to follow the same process as most fairy-type Pokemon like Chansey and Sylveon, which focuses entirely on the bond between Pokemon and Trainer, so you’ll need to have a solid friendship with your Igglybuff before you can evolve it. This can be done by generally spending a lot of time with the species, like keeping them as your active battle Pokemon and sending them out via the Let’s Go mechanic or just taking the time to say hello each time you have a picnic.

Once you have a high enough friendship, which can be checked with the NPC in Cascarrafa at any point, you can level up your Igglybuff a single time to trigger the evolution process. This is the easiest part of the evolution journey since you can do it with any XP Candy or keep using the Pokemon in trainer battles. The only downside to the process is Igglybuff tends to be a reasonably weak Pokemon when you catch it, so it may be challenging to keep it active in battle, but allowing the Pokemon to faint will be detrimental to your friendship.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022