How-to-Evolve-Chansey-into-Blissey-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Although most trainers will create a strong friendship with their Pokemon throughout their entire adventure in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many trainers will not realize just how integral this bond can be to certain species of Pokemon. Outside of being a great way to get some extra help in battle, since most Pokemon who respect their trainer will tough it out even during the hardest hit, it can be an essential passage before a Pokemon can evolve. So, read on to discover how you can evolve your Chansey into Blissey and add an extra pair of helping hands to your party.

When Does Chansey Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Before your Chansey evolves into Blissey, you must work on your friendship. This can be done in several ways and is similar to the process of evolving Eevee into Sylveon. It’s best to start by keeping your Chansey toward the front of your party, making sure they appear in trainer battles now and then, and avoiding letting them faint since this decreases friendship relatively quickly. In addition, keep interacting with your Pokemon when you host a picnic by either talking to them or washing them. This will steadily increase your friendship, and they will be ready to evolve before you know it.

The best way to keep track of your friendship with your Pokemon is by checking in with the NPC in Cascarrafa, who will tell you how strong your bond is. For Chansey, you will need a great bond before you can work on evolving. Once you have achieved this milestone, you are free to level up your Chansey with either Rare Candy, EXP Candy, or any battle, and the evolution screen will trigger once you have increased a single level with a high friendship. If you increase the level and the screen doesn’t start, you’ll need to continue to work on your relationship.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022