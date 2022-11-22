How-to-Evolve-Eevee-into-Sylveon-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Whether you’re a fiend for all things cute or want to bulk out your Pokedex, unlocking every evolution for Eevee can be a tedious yet essential process in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Even though the potential evolutions may feel like there’s no way to guarantee the outcome, outside of evolution stones, there is a tried and true way to ensure you aren’t repeating yourself and receiving two of the same species. If you’re on the hunt for Sylveon, the process is slightly more challenging to follow than just handing Eevee a stone, so read on to find out how you can guarantee the evolution.

How to Get Sylveon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first step to evolving your Eevee into Sylveon is to increase the bond and friendship you have. This can be done in several ways, such as having the Pokemon at the front of your party, so it consistently appears in battle, and be sure to avoid letting it faint when possible. Active Pokemon that rarely faint will rapidly increase your friendship, but allowing your Pokemon to faint will combat that and quickly decrease your efforts. In addition to this, spending time with your Eevee during a picnic by washing or talking to it will help. But you will also need to teach your Eevee a fairy-type move to guarantee a Sylveon rather than an Umbreon or Espeon.

Luckily, all Eevee will learn Baby-Doll Eyes as they level up, so be sure to teach your Pokemon this before working on its friendship level to guarantee the evolution you want. In addition, you will need to level it up following increasing your friendship to trigger the evolution. This can be done with Rare Candy, EXP Candy, or by battling another Pokemon/Trainer. Luckily, for trainers desperate to add this strong Fairy-Type Pokemon to their party, the evolution isn’t locked to a single level, so if you level it up and no evolution screen triggers, there’s a high chance you will need to spend more time working on your bond.

