Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: When is the Eevee Tera Raid Battle Event?

Tera Raid Events will frequently occur within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as an opportunity for trainers to catch Pokemon they may struggle with encountering during their adventure through Paldea. In addition, they may also present some stronger Pokemon with particular Tera Types to benefit later battles within the game, so they are worth taking part in when they appear. However, trainers need to note that these are timed events, so you will be limited in when you can participate. So read on to discover everything there is to know about the Eevee Tera Raid Event.

Everything You Need to Know About the Eevee Tera Raid Event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Eevee Tera Raid event will occur from November 25 to November 27. During this time, trainers will be able to encounter several different Tera Type Eevee, so if you are looking for a particularly strong Eeveelution, you may want to keep an eye out for your ideal Tera Type. Outside of this typing, this Tera Event will propose the same challenge as standard Tera Raids trainers will face during Scarlet and Violet, unlike Black Crystal Tera Raids, which will offer a more substantial challenge for a higher quality reward.

Tera Raid Events and Black Crystal Timed Tera Raid Events are scheduled to take part frequently throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so Eevee getting one of the first spotlight events suggests that it might be a reasonably elusive Pokemon to encounter in the wild, unlike Charizard, who doesn’t spawn in Paldea at all. Up to four players can participate in timed Tera Raid events, all receiving the opportunity to catch the Pokemon at the end of the battle. So band together with your friends and ensure you catch enough Eevee to bulk out your Pokedex with potential evolutions, especially since there’s no knowing when there will be an Eevee spotlight again!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 18.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022