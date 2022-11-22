Where-to-Get-Rare-Candy-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Hundreds of items litter the entirety of the Paldean Region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, whether they are tiny specs of gold on the floor or hidden away in Pokeballs. While most of these items are intended to help you in battle, such as revives or potions, sometimes you’ll stumble across a hidden TM or a higher value, sellable item to make extra cash when needed. However, the slightly more elusive things tend to be hidden away in harder-to-reach locations, and the same can be said for Rare Candy. This sought-after item has been an integral way for trainers to boost the last few levels when needed, so it’s no surprise that it’s a must-find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. So read on to find out how to get your hands on some Rare Candy.

How to Find Rare Candy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Much like every other item within the game, Rare Candy can be found within Pokeballs across the entire region. There’s no way to pinpoint the location of every piece of Rare Candy, but a general rule of thumb suggests that Rare Candy can be located in places you wouldn’t usually think to explore. For example, if there’s an island in the middle of the sea, there’s a chance that you’ll find a Rare Candy. Similar to locating Gimmighoul coins, the best way to find as much Rare Candy as possible is to keep exploring and leave no rock unturned. Rare Candy is found from the highest peak of Glasaedo Mountain to the Center of the West Paldean Sea.

Unfortunately, the only way to find Rare Candy is within these Pokeballs, and the item cannot be purchased from the Pokemart or Delibird Presents. Of course, the EXP Candy you find within raids is a great way to boost your Party when needed. If you find a large EXP Candy, you may increase the level of a Pokemon, but a Rare Candy is the only guaranteed way to boost your Pokemon a whole level, which is why it is so incredibly sought-after.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022