How to Evolve Rellor into Rabsca in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced another wide array of new creatures in the 9th Generation of the Pokemon mainline series. The game brings us now to the Paldea Region, full of fun regional variants on classic Pokemon, but also brand new creatures with various gimmicks and notable traits. One particular Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet that’ll captivate many players is the curious Bug-Type, Rellor, which resembles a dung beetle but can evolve into the awesome Rabsca under special conditions. We’re here to show you how you can reach those.

How Does Rellor Evolve into Rabsca in Scarlet & Violet?

To evolve Rellor into Rabsca in Scarlet and Violet, use the Let’s Go feature (press ZR to let Rellor out of their Poke Ball) and walk around with them on the overworld until they’ve taken 1,000 steps; once you’ve done that, they’ll evolve next time they level up either by battle or via a Rare Candy. That’s all there is to it, and it’s a relatively short walk too, just a few minutes of your time for a really cool new Gen IX evolution, early in the game as well! But players might be wondering, what’s so special about Rabsca?

What Makes Rabsca Special in Pokemon?

Rabsca is an extremely slow yet powerful Special Attacker with great Special Defense stats as well as reasonable HP bulk and Defense stats and will work great in Doubles thanks to its ‘Telepathy’ Hidden Ability. This, combined with a Trick Room to reverse Speed advantages, and a powerful Earthquake-user at their side, will be dangerous, as moves like this or Surf won’t affect teammates with the Telepathy ability.

You won’t have to invest any points in Rabsca’s Speed, but rather into offensive and defensive stats, as long as they can set up the Trick Room. With Psychic and Bug typing, you can get STAB off with Psychic and Bug Buzz moves, and Power Gem to deal with pesky Flying or Fire-Types, or Earth Power for Rock-Types. You can choose goofier routes too, like Rest, Sleep Talk, and these moves and more, such as Dazzling Gleam to deal with Dragon-Types or Energy Ball for Water, Ground, or Rock-Types.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022