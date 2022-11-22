How to Evolve Kirlia into Gallade and Gardevoir in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Among the wide array of evolutions featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Kirlia’s two evolutions Gardevoir and Gallade are among the best, thanks to their ability to excel no matter where you are in the game. But how can you evolve your Kirlia into both Gallade and Gardevoir in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

How to Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After evolving your Ralts into a Kirlia, which you can do by leveling up your Ralts to level 20, you will be able to evolve your Kirlia into a Gardevoir by simply leveling them up to level 30. In order to level your Kirlia as fast as possible, we recommend that you make use of both Exp. and Rare Candy.

How to Evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In order to evolve your Kirlia into a Gallade however, you will need to make use of a Dawn Stone. To be more specific, you will be able to evolve your Kirlia into a Gallade by using a Dawn Stone on him at any point before he reaches level 30. It’s important to point out that only a male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade.

You can check out how to get a Dawn Stone in both games in our Where to Find a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet article.

How to Use A Dawn Stone on Kirlia

In order to use a Dawn Stone on your Kirlia, you just need to open your Bag and then select the item among your selection. Once you do that, you just need to click on Use This Item and then give it to Kirlia, which will automatically evolve the Pokémon into Gallade.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022