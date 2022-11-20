Where to Find a Dawn Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty to do for a variety of trainers this time around. The game features a large open world, multiple stories through which you can progress, and as always, more Pokemon to catch. But while it’s important to have these new developments, it’s also crucial that it allows you to focus on other Pokemon in your roster, and give them the means they need to evolve, so Evolution Stones come into play. The Dawn Stone, introduced in Generation IV, allows for several vital evolutions in Scarlet and Violet, so it’s good to know where you can find them.

The Dawn Stone is Harder to Come by in Scarlet & Violet

Unlike the Fire Stone, you’re not going to find these as easily while checking the random sparkling drops as you explore. While you’ll certainly find these items out in the wild, very few known locations have been noted so far, but we did find two spots you can find the Dawn Stone as a one-time drop:

Dawn Stone: West Province (Area Three) Near Medali

The Dawn Stone here can be reached early on in the game, but features a long trek starting from Cascarrafa. From Cascarrafa, take the following route:

West through Asado Desert.

North along a path that comes to a small bridge on the northeast.

Further along, take the path past that bridge, and cross another bridge to the south, with Medali to the Southeast.

Before you reach Medali, go northwest up to a small area off the beaten path, the formation looks like a serpent’s head on the map.

You will reach some ruins, with an L-shaped pair of walls concealing the Dawn Stone in a glowing Poké Ball.

Dawn Stone: East Province (Area Three) Near Levincia

Past Medali you can go further east to reach this Dawn Stone with the following steps:

Continue east through Zapapico.

Go north and east to run nearby the river. You’ll see some mounds, and one with several glowing Poké Balls on it. The central one will be the Dawn Stone.

These are the two most reliable known ways to gain the Dawn Stone in Scarlet & Violet. Aside from this, you might have some luck later on while searching random drops like for Thunder Stones in Asado Desert or northwest of Zapapico. Be sure to keep a close eye on this item, as it’ll be vital if you want to evolve a Snorunt into a Glalie, or a male Kirlia into a Gallade.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

