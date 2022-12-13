Best Flying Type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Gather ’round Pokémon trainers! Pokémon Scarlet and Violet offer fantastic opportunities for those seeking to master the art of Pokémon battles or just explore the world. The newest addition to the roster has a ton of bird Pokémon. In fact, there are so many that you can build two teams with nothing but birds.

Still, this begs the question: which flying-type Pokémon reign supreme in Paldea?

Bombirdier

Bombirdier is a Flying/Dark Pokémon that looks like a stork. It features slanted black eyes, a long pink beak with a rounded tip, and a little fan-like crest on the back of its head. Its claws are black, as are the feathers on the ends of its wings, its lower torso, and the interior of its square-ended tail.

This Pokémon has access to solid dark and flying-type attacks like Knock Off and Dual Wingbeat. It even has access to rock-type attacks. Combined with its unique ability Rocky Payload, these attacks become extremely deadly against other flying type Pokémon.

Kilowattrel

Kilowattrel is an Electric/Flying Pokémon. It’s a black and yellow bird that can inflate its throat sac to charge electricity. It boasts high speed, special attack stats, and a robust set of electric and flying attacks. These attacks include Volt Switch, Discharge, and Hurricane.

Kilowattrel can learn heavy-hitting attacks like Thunder, Brave Bird, and Hyper Beam. It is the fastest Pokémon in this list, and can easily take the first attack. It is a flying Pokémon you want on your team.

Gyarados

Gyarados is a Water/Flying-type Pokémon and a powerful one in the game. They are often known for their intimidating, dragon-like appearance and can be found lurking in the depths of the sea. Gyarados have strong physical stats, capable of dealing severe damage to opposing Pokémon.

Gyarados has a wide range of moves, from Dragon Rage to Hydro Pump. In addition, they can learn the Earthquake move for extra damage. With its strong physical stats and incredible movepool, Gyarados is an imposing force in any battle.

Corviknight

Corviknight is a powerful Flying/Steel type Pokémon found in the game. It has a sharp crest, large wings, and a steel beak on its head. It can also use its Steel Wing attack that can shatter rocks and walls, while its Brave Bird attack can pierce through almost any defense.

Corviknight’s loyalty and courage make it a great partner in the game. Its steel body is also highly resistant to damage, giving it an edge in tough fights. Whether taking down gyms or defending against wild Pokémon, Corviknight is a reliable companion.

Iron Jugulis

Iron Jugulis is a Dark/Flying-type Pokémon. It is a mechanical, draconic Pokémon with three heads, six slender, pointed black wings, and exposed joints. Its primary color is dark blue, with black armor plating that looks like fur covering its neck and shoulders.

Iron Jugulis’s powerful moves include Air Slash, Dark Pulse, and Hyper Beam, all capable of dealing severe damage. It might take practice to master using Iron Jugulis effectively, but once you do, it’s sure to be a great addition to your team. With the right strategy, Iron Jugulis can be a real game-changer!

Salamence

Salamence is a Dragon/Flying type Pokémon. It evolves from Shelgon and can be found in areas of volcanic activity. It has a fierce, intimidating presence and powerful attacks like Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw.

Salamence can even learn Draco Meteor, which can significantly damage its opponents. It is also capable of Mega Evolution, giving it an even more significant advantage in battles. With its formidable strength and resilience, Salamence is truly a force to be reckoned with.

Dragonite

Dragonite is a Dragon/ Flying type Pokémon that has pale orange skin. It has a round snout with short nostrils and huge grayish-green eyes. It has a cream-colored striated underside that continues from its neck to the tip of its long, tapering tail.

This powerful Pokémon boasts impressive stats within attack, special attack, and special defense. It also has a good set of moves, including Hyper Beam, Wing Attack, and Outrage. In addition, it is a fast-moving Pokémon that can move even faster when it uses Dragon Dance. Dragonite is sure to be an asset in any trainer’s team of Pokémon and can easily lead them to victory in battle!

This article was updated on December 13th, 2022