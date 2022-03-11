Elden Ring Limgrave NPC Locations: Where to Find All 16 People in Limgrave

Finding all the NPC's in Limgrave, a table for you!

March 11th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

There is a vast array of NPC’s available for players to chat to and find within Elden Ring. Scattered across the world there are numerous side quests that will unlock exciting rewards for your character and interesting stories to be listened to throughout your time playing the game. If you are just starting with the experience, you will likely be wanting to chat to every NPC that you can find within Limgrave and this guide article will detail all the NPC locations in Limgrave within Elden Ring.

All 16 NPC’s In Limgrave

In order to find all of the NPC’s within Limgrave here is a table of all of their locations in the experience:

NPC Name Location
Alexander the Iron Fist Stormhill
Boc the Seamster Agheel Lake North
D, Hunter of the Dead West of Summonwater Village
Kenneth Haight Mistwood Outskirts
Knight Bernahl Warmaster’s Shack in Stormhill
Merchant Kalé Church of Elleh
Nomadic Merchant (East) Between Mistwood Ruins and Fort Haight
Nomadic Merchant (North) Between East Limgrave and Stormhill
Nomadic Merchant (West) Southeast of Coastal Cave
Palm Reader Bridge North of Stormhill
Patches the Untethered Within Murkwater Cave
Roderika Stormhill Shack
Sorceress Sellen Waypoint Ruins
White-Faced Varre The First Step
Witch Renna Church of Elleh (night)
Yura Seaside Ruins

As you can observe, there are many NPC’s for you to discover and this list will certainly make it easier for you to refer to and find them throughout the land. While you may be hunting for an early game weapon, be sure to talk to all of the NPC’s along your way if you are interested in completing side quests and getting lore. Notably, there are many with narrative-fuelled side quests so it will be great to work your way through them!

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 11th, 2022

