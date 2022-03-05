Elden Ring: How to Get Ranni’s Armor (Snow Witch Outfit)

Elden Ring has now been released for over a week and players have been making their way through the excellent story and world that the game offers. From defeating bosses to hunting for early game weapons, there is something for everyone in the latest FromSoftware game. There is one particular set of armor that players have been wanting to find out where to get in the experience and that is Ranni’s armor from the experience. This guide article will take you through the process of how to Get Ranni’s Snow Witch Set in Elden Ring.

How To Get Ranni’s Snow Witch Set In Elden Ring

In order to obtain the snow witch set, you will first have to ensure that you have completed Ranni’s questline. After you have completed the questline for her you will be able to get the armor set with ease. Notably, you will have to visit a certain location in order to pick the armor up.

When you have completed the questline as required, simply go to ‘Renna’s Rise’, the closest main location to this is the ‘Royal Moongazing Grounds’ within the world. Once you have reached the tower of ‘Renna’s Rise’. You can begin to climb up the ladder and proceed up the tower. Once you have got to the first landing floor, look to the left and jump your way or slash your way through the pile of books between you and a chest at the back of the room. Open the chest and Ranni’s armor will be all there for you. Including the ‘Snow Witch Hat’ and the ‘Snow Witch Robe’ allowing you to look like Ranni! There is a vast array of other items that you can also collect through the experience.

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.