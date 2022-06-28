All New Characters in Overwatch 2

With Overwatch 2 coming to all players soon, its universe will only expand. This means more maps to play on, more lore, more events, and most importantly, more characters. People are going to want characters for lore, ways to play, and possibly shake up the meta (hopefully for good). Since Overwatch 2 was first announced, we were given teasers and eventual releases of new characters. Here is who they are and what they do.

All the New Characters in Overwatch 2

So far, there have been two new characters introduced since the game was first announced back in 2019. They are Sojourn and Junker Queen. Here’s what they are all about.

Sojourn

She is a DPS hero who is quick and deadly. Her primary fire consists of a Railgun that has a rapid-firing mechanic for normal shooting. With each hit landed from her primary fire, it generates energy. That stored energy is used for her alt-fire which utilizes the actual Railgun. The higher the charge, the more damage the Railgun alt-fire will be. Headshot multipliers apply to this.

To know how much charge you have, you’ll see an indicator below your reticle. There are three tiers of charges, with each gradually getting stronger.

Her first ability, the Disruptor Shot, launches an energy burst that traps and deals damage to the enemies affected. The trap mostly slows down enemies, making it ideal to use your Railgun as it’ll be easier to hit slower-moving targets. While the Disruptor shot also deals damage, it’s a slow DoT that can be used to soften up enemies before using your charged shot.

Her next ability is a utility-based movement. Sojourn can perform a Power Slide that makes her move faster during the animation. While performing the slide, she can also jump higher, allowing her to get into optimal camping spots and in some cases, get to a good flanking spot to wither down the opponents’ team.

Finally, her ultimate ability, Overclock, automatically charges her Railgun. This allows her to constantly fire her alt-fire with higher damage and also allows each landed shot to pierce enemies. Overclock can pair extremely well with someone like Zarya who can group enemies together. Alternatively, it can also be extremely effective when using her Disruptor Shot.

If you play characters like Soldier: 76 or Baptiste, Sojourn may be a good alternative.

Junker Queen

Junker Queen is currently the new hero who was recently introduced to us after the conclusion of the first beta. She’s a new Tank hero who is all about brute force, withering opponent HP, and self-sustenance.

Her primary mode of fire is her Scattergun. It’s a typical pump-action shotgun that becomes deadlier the closer she is to her enemies. To complement close-quarter combat, she also has her ax that wounds enemies on impact but also deals damage over time.

On top of the ax, she also has her Jagged Blade which can be used as a melee weapon or as a projectile. It also deals damage over time. Her special DoT mechanic will be extremely useful because for each tick of it she does, she gets some of her health back.

She also has her Commanding Shout ability which increases her health by 200 and nearby allies’ health by 100. It’s useful when you need to perform a team push for an objective. Being able to take just a bit more damage can be the difference between wiping the enemy team or being wiped.

Her ultimate, Rampage, is a deadly charge that upon hitting an enemy, prevents them from healing for some time. It’s perfect for those who retreat and try to heal. It’s also a great counter against burst healing.

Junker Queen is available in the second beta which is accessible now if you got an invite for the first wave.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4, 2022. It’ll be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch.