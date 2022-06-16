Who is Junker Queen’s Voice Actor in Overwatch 2?

Junker Queen is the latest hero to join the Overwatch 2 roster, and many fans are wondering who the voice actor is for this new Tank character. The Junker Queen is a known character in Overwatch’s lore. She’s the queen of Junkertown, which is an existing map in the first Overwatch, and the leader of a gang called the Junkers. She’s also the reason why Junkrat and Roadhog were forced to leave Junkertown in the first place if you’re familiar with the game’s lore.

She’s a key player in the Overwatch story, so it was only a matter of time before she became a playable character. Such a boisterous character needs an appropriate voice, so here’s everything you need to know about the Junker Queen voice actor in Overwatch 2.

Who is the Voice Actor for Junker Queen in Overwatch 2?

The Junker Queen is voiced by Australian voice actress Siho Ellsmore, best known for her role as Cara Winfield on the Australian TV series Neighbours. Her list of credits isn’t as extensive as some other video game voice actors, but she does a great job as Junker Queen in Overwatch. More recently, she voiced Xu Feng in the underappreciated Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

With Overwatch 2 having a PVE co-op mode that will shed more light on the game’s story and lore, Ellsmore will really get a chance to shine as Junker Queen with plenty of opportunities to banter with the rest of the Overwatch cast. She will likely have unique dialogue lines with characters like Junkrat and Roadhog among others, just as certain pairings currently do in Overwatch matches.

Who is the Junker Queen?

As stated above, Junker Queen is the ruler of Junkertown and the leader of the Junkers. In Overwatch 2, she’s a Tank hero. Since Overwatch 2 is shifting to a 5v5 format with only one Tank, all of the game’s existing Tank heroes have received changes to make them more durable. Junker Queen is the first entirely new Tank (meaning Doomfist doesn’t count) to be revealed for the game, so her kit was made with the new team composition in mind.

Her primary weapon is a melee attack that creates a wound on any enemies she hits, which is a nice twist on other melee abilities like Reinhardt’s. Her alternate fire allows her to throw her blade at an enemy and pull them toward her just like Roadhog’s hook.

Her primary ability is called Commanding Shout, which is an AOE ability that speeds up and overheals surrounding allies. Her Ultimate, Rampage, causes her to dash forward and wounds any enemy she comes into contact with, preventing them from healing for a limited time.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.