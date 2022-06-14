Overwatch 2: Early Access, Release Date, Characters, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far

We've seen what to expect, and it looks great so far.

June 13th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

Overwatch-2-Characters

Overwatch took the online community by storm in 2016 with its launch, becoming an esports sensation and garnering critical acclaim after its release.  It’s sufficient to say this game will have lasting popularity, and the announcement of Overwatch 2 naturally makes for some raised expectations from fans.  What do we know about this latest title, and can it rival the success of its predecessor, or even exceed it?  What’s new for the game?  Be sure to read on for all we know about the Overwatch 2 Release Date, Trailer, Characters, and More.

Overwatch 2 Trailer and Release Date: What They’ve Shown Us

The trailer shown above showcases that same wonderfully smooth, clean gameplay experience, with the memorable playable characters and their personalities showcased.  Along with already-announced new characters like Sojourn, we’re introduced to new designs for existing characters, including the adorable scrapper, Hammond.  We’re treated to scenic views of potentially familiar maps, all while the music swells in an inspirational, major key to suggest great things on the horizon.  But most importantly, the biggest pieces of information include a new character, the reveal that the game will have free-to-play PvP, and releases in Early Access on October 4, 2022.

Overwatch 2: A New Character Joins

Overwatch-2-Junker-Queen

One key moment in the trailer is the introduction of a new character, the Junker Queen.  Little is known about her character, other than her weapons of choice is an axe and shotgun pairing, and resembles a female, less unhinged Junkrat but loaded with plenty of personality.,,  Fans are quick to speculate what type of role she’ll play on any given team, but the reaction appears to be positive, and for good reason, because she exudes poise and power.  Be sure to check out additional info on her and the game on June 16th, as well.

Overwatch 2 looks to empower players to jump into the action as easily as possible, so the free-to-play model along with live service updates promises years of content to come.  Despite Activision-Blizzard’s recent acquisition news, Microsoft is committed to keeping the series and other games multiplatform as they were before, so no gamers miss out.  Be sure to check out this game on its early access release date, October 4, 2022, first on Xbox consoles and PC, as well as PlayStation and Switch at likely a later date.

