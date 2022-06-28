How to Get Guaranteed Overwatch 2 Beta Access

The Overwatch 2 beta is here, offering players a chance to go hands-on with the new maps, modes, and heroes before the sequel officially launches later this year. The normal way to get into the beta is to request an invite and wait for an email from Blizzard, but there’s a way to get into the beta right away if you’re impatiently awaiting the game. Here are two surefire ways to get guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta on PC and consoles.

How to Get Into the Overwatch 2 Beta Guaranteed

There are two ways to get guaranteed access to the Overwatch 2 beta. The first and fastest way is to purchase the Watchpoint Pack, which is a bundle of cosmetics for Overwatch 2 that also includes instant beta access. If you buy it, you’ll be able to download and play the beta right away. It’s priced at $40 though, so that’s a steep cost for beta access.

The second way is to opt in for beta access on the Overwatch website. While invites will be sent out on a rolling basis with the first wave scheduled on June 28 and the second wave slated for July 5, all players who sign up for the beta will eventually get in no later than July 14. This is a stress test after all, so Blizzard wants to ramp up the player count throughout the beta period.

What Does the Watchpoint Pack Include?

The Watchpoint Pack includes the following cosmetic rewards and items for Overwatch 2.

Arrive in Style with two (2) Overwatch 2 Legendary Hero Skins

Immediate Access to the Overwatch 2 Beta

Early Purchase Exclusive: Overwatch 2 Player Icon

Overwatch: Legendary Edition Included

Gear up with 2000 Overwatch 2 Virtual Currency

Get a Head Start with the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1

This is the best way to get into the beta right now. You’ll also get Overwatch 1 in the meantime to hold you over until the release of the second game in October.

Overwatch 2 Beta Schedule

The Overwatch 2 beta will last for 3 weeks, beginning on Tuesday, June 28 and ending on Monday, July 18. The beta features full crossplay and is available on both PC and consoles.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.