All Pal Types, Effectiveness, and Weaknesses in Palworld

All Pals have types that increase their effectiveness or reveal weaknesses when fighting enemies of different elemental types.

Learning the elemental effectiveness and weakness chart is crucial not only for easing your boss fights in Palworld but also for creating a balanced party capable of facing most challenges encountered in the dungeons and the open world.

Palworld Effectiveness and Weakness Chart for All Pal Types

Pal Type Effective Against Weak Against Grass Ground Flame Ground Electric Grass Electric Water Ground Water Fire Electric Flame Ice, Grass Water Ice Dragon Dark Dragon Dark Ice Dark Neutral Dragon Neutral ———— Dark

The effectiveness or weakness of a Pal type generally works as you would expect. Flame-type attacks deal more damage against Grass-type Pals and less damage when used against Water-type pals. There are also Pals with combined types, who then combine the weaknesses and strengths of both their types.

For instance, Dinossom, a Dragon and Grass-type Pal, takes more damage from Flame and Ice-type attacks but resists Ground and Dark-type attacks. Another example is Penking, a Water and Ice-type Pal. As Water is strong against Flame and Ice is weak against it, they cancel each other out, resulting in Penking taking normal damage from Flame-type attacks. That said, Penking still takes extra damage from Electric-type attacks and has resistance against Dragon-type attacks.

Combined Types Strengths and Weaknesses in Palworld

As you can imagine, a Pal’s combined type can create many interesting strengths and vulnerabilities. Check below some examples of Pals with combined types and how their Strengths and Weaknesses work:

Pal Combined Type Strong Against Weak Against Dinossom Dragon and Grass Dark and Ground Fire and Ice Penking Water and Ice Dragon Electric Vanwyrm Fire and Dark Ice, Grass, and Neutral Water and Dragon

If you ever find a Pal that seems a bit too powerful for you, or if a Boss Fight like that is significantly harder than you expected, like when you first meet Zoe and Grizzbolt, you can always refer to this chart and see how to better prepare for your next battle. Having Pals that will take less damage from the boss while dealing more damage is imperative to win fights against powerful foes.

However, exercise caution when attempting to capture a rare Pal. If you use an attack type that is strong against your target, you may deplete its HP to zero before getting a chance to throw your Pal Sphere.

