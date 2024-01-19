Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s important to learn where to find Paldium Fragments in Palworld early on. You will need this crafting resource throughout your entire playthrough.

Paldium Fragments are used for many things, but their most frequent use is in the making of Pal Spheres, an essential item to fill your Paldeck, have a stronger party, and have a workforce to keep your base working even when you’re not around.

How to Get Paldium Fragments in Palworld

You can get Paldium fragments by mining boulders or Paldium rocks. While regular boulders sometimes yield Paldium Fragments when mined, certain bluish rocks will provide nothing but Paldium Fragments. That said, in order to mine said rocks, you first need a Stone Pickaxe. Eventually, you will be able to craft a Crusher, which turns rocks into Paldium Fragments, making this entire process much easier.

How to Craft a Stone Pickaxe and a Primitive Workbench in Palworld

In order to craft a Primitive Workbench, you need the following materials:

2x Wood

Early in the game, during the tutorial objectives, you can craft a Stone Pickaxe. In order to craft a Stone Pickaxe, you first need a Primitive Workbench. You can find enough wood and rock on the ground near the starting area. Punching trees also works. It doesn’t take long for you to be able to craft an Stone Pickaxe and a Stone Axe, making the process of collecting wood and rock much easier.

Stone Axes and Stone Pickaxes require the same amount of resources to be crafted. Each needs the following:

5x Stone

5x Wood

Best Ways to Get Paldium in Palworld

Mine Paldium in Caves

Build a Crusher and a Stone Pit

As you venture further, you’ll discover caves with large Paldium boulders. These can be mined for a substantial amount of Paldium fragments to take home. Although the Paldium boulders are a great source of Paldium Fragments, I never needed them. Once I had my Crusher and my Stone Pit up and running, there was always more than enough Paldium for me to use.

The Stone Pit is a structure where you can continuously mine stones, or delegate this task to a Pal. The Crusher allows you to refine stones, turning them into Paldium Fragments. As players level up fast in Palworld and discover the best ways to earn more Technology Points, it becomes much easier to find and get Paldium Fragments in Palworld. The game appears to provide simpler methods for acquiring basic resources.

How to Build a Stone Pit in Palworld

To build a Stone Pit, your character must be at level 7. Unlock the Stone Pit in the Technology tab using Technology Points. You also need to have enough space in your base and the following material:

50x Stone

20x Wood

10x Paldium Fragment

How to Build a Crusher in Palworld

In order to build a Crusher, you must first reach level 8 and then unlock the Crusher in the Technology tab of the menu as you did before to build the Stone Pit. Then, gather the needed material:

50x Wood

20x Stone

10x Paldium Fragment

What Are Paldium Fragments Used For in Palworld?

Paldium Fragments are used for most things you craft that are related to Pals, from Pal Spheres to Pal, but also for making a lot of other items. You will always be using Paldium Fragments throughout your entire playthrough. Here are some of the items and structures that require this material to be crafted:

Pal Box

Pal Spheres

Alarm Bell

Shields

Pal Gear Workbench

Foxsparks’s Harness

Statue of Power

Crusher

Hot Spring

Stone Pit

You will always need Pal Spheres, so you will always need Paldium Fragments, which means that you should work your way into having a Stone Pit and a Crusher as soon as possible.