How to Take Body Fluids from a Pal in Palworld

If you want to build a Hot Spring, Witch Cauldron, or Water Fountain, you will need Pal Fluids. That said, how do you take body fluids from a Pal in Palworld?

How to Get Pal Fluids in Palworld

You can get Pal Fluids by defeating or capturing certain Water-type Pals such as Pengullet, Fuack, and Teafant. Here’s the list of Pals that drop Pal Fluid and where to find them:

Pengullet

Fuack

Teafant

Celaray

Gobfin

Surfent

Pengullet

Pengullet, one of the easiest Water-type Pals to find and capture, is plentiful near the starting area, making it an easy source of Pal Fluids.

Fuack

Fuack, a Water-type duck Pal, is another easy source of Pal Fluids. However, they are located a bit further from the starting area compared to Pengullet. Still, if you’re adventuring a bit, make sure you know where to find this creature since it’s an easy and reliable source of Pal Fluids.

Teafant

Teafants, while not as close to the starting area as Pengullet, are still relatively nearby and have a high chance of dropping Pal Fluids.

Celaray

Celaray, typically found on beaches where Fuack or Teafant are present, may be harder to find than the previous two. It also consistently drops Pal Fluids when defeated or captured.

Gobfin

Gobfin is more elusive than the other Pals on this list. It’s not a reliable source for farming Pal Fluids unless you’re already in the area where these creatures spawn.

Surfent

Surfent is one of the most powerful Pals on this list, but the most interesting thing about Surfent is that it can be ridden.

What to Do With Pal Fluids in Palworld

Pal Fluids have many uses in Palworld. Besides crafting a Hot Spring, Witch Cauldron, or Water Fountain, they are also needed to make cement for Hyper Pal Spheres. Additionally, Pal Fluids can be used in various medicines and for building Plantations.

Remember, if you ever need a bunch of Pal Fluids at once, you can always capture and butcher your Water-type Pals to get another round of drops from each.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2024