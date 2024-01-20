Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’ve been wondering how to butcher Pals in Palworld, don’t worry, we’re not here to judge. We’ll help you out, no questions asked.

Recommended Videos

Let’s dive in on how to butcher Pals and if or why you should do it at all. This unusual mechanic certainly underscores Palworld’s satirical take on the creature-collecting genre. However, there are valid reasons to consider it if you’re aiming to optimize your Pals and character.

How and Why to Butcher Pals in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you butcher a Pal, it drops items as if you had defeated it, meaning you can get the drops from capturing the Pal, and then again after it is butchered. This is what you need to do in order to butcher a Pal:

Unlock the Meat Cleaver in your Technology Tab Equip the Meat Cleaver and have it in your hand Have the Pal you want to butcher in your party Let the Pal get out of its Pal Sphere Open the Pal command wheel Select the option to butcher your Pal

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After following these steps, you’ll witness your character striking the Pal. The game censors the rest of the event. The Pal will be forever gone, and the items will be dropped. Unless you really want a specific item that you don’t want to look for, or you already have many enhanced Pals, you should not be butchering them. They are much more useful working at your base or condensed to enhance another Pal.

The most beneficial use of butchering Pals, like Hoocrates, Vixen, and Katress, is to farm Technology Points. This method doubles your chances of obtaining High-Grade Technical Manuals. Aside from that, there seems to be little reason to sacrifice a Pal, but the option remains available.

How to Craft a Meat Cleaver in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Level up your character until you reach level 12 Unlock the Meat Cleaver in the Technology Tab Craft it on a Workbench

To craft a Cleaver, you’ll need the following materials:

5 Ingot

20 Wood

5 Stone

Stone is easy to find, and you can always punch trees to get Wood, but you need to build a furnace in order to make Ingot out of Ore. You’ll also need a Flame-type Pal, but they are not hard to find near the starting area.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2024