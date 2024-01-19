Can you Fuse Pals in Palworld?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you see the elemental variations of some creatures when exploring the open world, it makes sense to wonder if you can fuse Pals in Palworld.

It seems that the game’s developer, Pocket Pair, decided to stray away from your classic evolution systems seen in famous monster-catching games, but is there a way to change your Pals or make them stronger?

How to Fuse Pals in Palworld

In Palworld, you can’t fuse Pals to create new species. That’s what breeding is for. However, you can infuse a Pal with another Pal’s essence with a Pal Essence Condenser. This will improve the stats of a Pal by sacrificing others. First, you need to unlock the Pal Essence Condenser, which might be called Pal Distillation Pod in the Game Pass version of the game. Unlocking it will cost you 2 Ancient Technology Points, which you can earn by defeating bosses. Additionally, you will need the following materials for crafting:

20 Paldium Fragments

20 Ingot

5 Ancient Civilization Parts

The cost may vary in the Game Pass version. You can verify the cost by opening the build wheel and hovering over the Pal Distillation Pod once it’s unlocked.

How to Breed Pals to Create Pal Variations

If you want to get new rare Pals by using the ones you already have, you must breed them and hopefully manage to get an egg that will hatch into a rare Pal or a rare variation of a Pal. These are the basics of how the process works, but I recommend you check our in-depth guide on how to breed Pals if you want a detailed breakdown of the process. Here are the basics:

Build a Breeding Farm Deposit a Cake in the Breeding Farm Place a male and a female Pal of any species in the Breeding Farm Wait for the progress bar to be filled Collect your egg from the farm and hatch it in an incubator

