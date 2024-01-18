Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Learning how to breed Pals in Palworld is essential to getting new and rare Pals. When you pair two Pals of the same or different species, you’ll receive an egg that could potentially hatch into a variant of a known Pal or a completely new species you’ve yet to encounter.

That said, how does one do it? What does the breeding process entail, and what steps should you take to ensure your Pals breed successfully, providing you with a new, fantastic Pal for your Paldeck? Luckily for you, we have all the answers.

Breeding in Palworld, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Build a Breeding Farm: The first step is to construct a Breeding Farm. This is the place where your Pals will breed. We’ve detailed the crafting materials and requirements for building one below. Assign Pals to Breeding Duty: Once your Breeding Farm is set up, assign a male and a female Pal to the task of breeding. Prepare a Cake: The next step is to make a cake. You do this by using a Cooking Pot and gathering all the required ingredients (Flour, Honey, Milk, Egg, Red Berries). Place the Cake in the Container: After preparing the cake, place it in the container that comes with the Breeding Farm. This will encourage your Pals to breed. Wait for the Egg: Once you’ve completed the above steps, all you need to do is wait. After some time, an egg will appear in the middle of the farm. Take the Egg to the Incubator: Finally, take the egg to the incubator. After a set time, the egg will hatch, and you’ll have a new Pal! The amount of time you have to wait depends on the egg, but the incubator will let you know how long it’ll take to hatch.

This is how you breed Pals in Palworld. While it may seem quite simple, you’ve probably realized by now that constructing a Breeding Farm is a prerequisite. As soon as your Pals start breeding, you will be able to see a timer that indicates how long it’ll take for an egg to appear in the farm. The time it takes for an egg to hatch is displayed on the Incubator as soon as you place the egg there.

It’s important to keep in mind that you need to know how to bake a Cake in Palworld. Interestingly enough, Pals won’t breed without one. Since I’m way ahead of you, check below the instructions on how to make a Breeding Farm and a Cooking Pot, and where to find everything you need to build them and bake your cake.

How to Make a Breeding Farm in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To construct a Breeding Farm in Palworld, your character must be at level 19 or higher and have unlocked the Breeding Farm with Technology Points. Once it’s unlocked, it can be crafted with the following materials:

100 Wood

20 Stone

50 Fiber

If you need more Technology Points, keep leveling up to acquire more, or check our guide on how to get more Technology Points. Then, cut down some trees to get Wood and Fiber, mine a regular Boulder to get some Stone, and build a Breeding Farm in an area that is large enough to accommodate it without disturbing your other pals who might be working nearby.

How to Make a Cooking Pot in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To construct a Cooking Pot in Palworld, your character must be at level 22 or higher and have unlocked it with Technology Points. Once it’s unlocked, you’ll be able to build the Cooking Pot with the following materials:

20 Wood

15 Ingot

3 Flame Organ

As you can see, for some reason, you can build a Breeding Farm way before you can make the Cooking Pot that allows you to bake the cakes you need for breeding. So you need to keep leveling up, saving those Technology Points, and you also need to get 15 Ingots and 3 Flame Organs. After mining Ore, you can turn it into an Ingot by using a Furnace and a Flame-type Pal. As for the Flame Organ, you get them by either defeating or capturing Flame-type Pals (there are many Foxsparks near the starting area). Some Pals can produce Flame Organs if you assign them to ranch duty as well (check their Work Suitability in the Paldeck).

Where to Find All Cake Ingredients in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Flour: To make flour, build a Mill and convert Wheat into Flour with the assistance of a Water-type Pal. As for Wheat, you need to find Wheat Seeds and use them to make a Wheat Plantation.

To make flour, build a Mill and convert Wheat into Flour with the assistance of a Water-type Pal. As for Wheat, you need to find Wheat Seeds and use them to make a Wheat Plantation. Honey: Honey can be obtained by capturing or defeating a Cinnamoth.

Honey can be obtained by capturing or defeating a Cinnamoth. Milk: Milk can be easily acquired by purchasing it from a merchant in the Small Settlement for 50 Gold, or you can assign a Mozzarina to your ranch for it to produce milk.

Milk can be easily acquired by purchasing it from a merchant in the Small Settlement for 50 Gold, or you can assign a Mozzarina to your ranch for it to produce milk. Egg: Eggs can be obtained by either assigning a Chikipi to ranch duty or by defeating or capturing a Chikipi.

Eggs can be obtained by either assigning a Chikipi to ranch duty or by defeating or capturing a Chikipi. Red Berries: Red Berries can be planted and harvested, similar to Wheat. They can also be found on various plants throughout the open world or obtained by defeating a Cattiva.

Where to Find Cinnamoth in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cinnamoth can be found in an area roughly to the northwest of the starting area (the yellow cloud in the image above). Once you capture your first Cinnamoth, you can check its location in your Paldeck.

Be careful when looking for Cinnamoth since Pals in this region are around level 20 and can ambush you in groups. This Pal also has a level 2 Planting Work Suitability and a Level 1 Medicine Production, which is a quite useful combination.

Small Settlement Location for Buying Milk in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Small Settlement is not that far from the starting area. It’s in a different biome, but the area is not that dangerous. It’s also not that far from your first boss fight. The merchant is quite easy to find. As soon as you enter the Small Settlement, he will be inside a wooden house facing you. Just head on over to him and you’ll be able to purchase some milk from him for

Where to Find Mozzarina to Farm Milk in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To catch Mozzarina, you will have to roam around a lot and hope to stumble upon it in the yellow area marked on the map screenshot we’ve included above. However, once captured, you can throw a Mozzarina inside your ranch and wait for it to produce milk.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This process isn’t fast, and might not be as efficient as buying milk at first, but once your base is large enough and with enough of these Pals in a ranch, you can have a steady production of milk.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024