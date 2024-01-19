Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering where to find Wheat Seeds in Palworld to upgrade your Palbox? Don’t worry, we’re going to help you find all the Wheat Seeds you need!

It can be a bit frustrating when you don’t know where to find a specific material that you need to craft an item that is imperative for your advancement in the game. That being said, there are a few different ways to acquire Wheat Seeds and we’re going to teach you the easiest one right now.

How to Get Wheat Seeds in Palworld – Wheat Seed Locations

You can obtain Wheat Seeds in Palworld by either capturing or defeating Dinossom. This is a Grass and Dragon-type Pal that can be ridden and can be found quite easily near the starting area of the game. Make sure to level up properly before fighting this Pal.

Dinossom is usually at least level 14 near the starting area, which is already quite strong. However, you won’t have much trouble fighting it if you have a Flame-type or an Ice-type Pal in your party. If Dinossom does not drop Wheat Seeds, just keep looking for another pal of the same species and keep capturing or taking them out and grabbing those seeds until you have enough to do what you need.

A captured Dinossom is a quite useful Pal. It has Lumbering and Planting skills at level 2, making it a decently fast worker as long as you place it well in your base.

How to Build a Wheat Plantation in Palworld

In order to build a Wheat Plantation in Palworld, you need to unlock it in your Technology tab once you reach level 15. Make sure that you have enough Technology Points and the following material:

3x Wheat Seeds

35 Stone

35 Wood.

Stone can be easily acquired by mining boulders, wood can be chopped from trees, and as we just mentioned, Wheat Seeds can be taken from Dinossom. Once your Wheat Plantation is built, you just have to water it and harvest from time to time to get wheat.

Gathered up every Wheat Seed that you can muster? It might be time to move on and farm Paldium Fragments and Ore to build your Palworld base even further.