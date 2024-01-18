Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you curious about how Pals evolve in Palworld after you’ve spent considerable time leveling them up?

Evolving your creatures is usually a given in monster-catching games. Not all of them offer a way to do it directly by leveling up, but games often offer a way to combine or breed different monsters to create new ones. So, is there a similar process in Palworld?

Can Pals Evolve in Palworld?

Pals don’t evolve in Palworld. Unlike Digimon or Pokémon, Palworld’s creatures do not suddenly transform into an entirely different creature. However, there are methods to obtain new Pals and variations of the ones you have by breeding them, collecting their eggs, and placing the obtained egg in an incubator.

Although Pals do not evolve, some Pals have subspecies, or variations, that belong to different types. You might be able to find some in the open world, but some are much easier to acquire by breeding Pals. For instance, you might put a Neutral-type Pal and a Ground-type Pal together in a Breeding Farm to try to produce a Ground-type variation of your Neutral-type Pal.

At first, the process may not seem very intuitive. You might combine two Pals of the same type and get something entirely different. Sometimes the results seem correlated, and sometimes they seem random, but one thing is for certain, this is a good way for you to get Pals that you won’t be able to find for a long time. There’s a good chance that some Pals cannot be found in the wild and you will end up having to breed the ones you have until you get the one egg that awards you with the rare Pal you want.

How to Breed Pals

Breeding Pals in Palword is fairly straightforward. You need to:

Construct a Breeding Farm Assign a male and a female Pal to breeding duty by placing both Pals into the Farm. Prepare a cake in a Cooking Pot and put it in the container provided by the Breeding Farm. After that, wait for the egg to show up in the middle of the farm and take it to the incubator.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2024