How to Fast Travel in Palworld

Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld has a massive open world where it can initially become overwhelming to explore, so that’s why you want to become comfortable with the fast-travel system. Use this guide to learn everything you need to know about fast travel in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Fast Traveling in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fast traveling in Palworld boils down to finding large towers with a bird on top, as shown in the image attached. When you first find these towers, they will give off an orange glow, making them easy to spot while exploring. Interacting with the towers will turn them blue, officially unlocking them as a fast travel point. Once you activate a new tower as a fast-travel point, you can find it on your map.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To fast-travel between towers, you must interact with one of the towers and select the fast-travel option. Doing so will bring up all the fast-travel towers you have activated, allowing you to choose one to fast-travel to. The longer you play, the more towers you will have available, allowing you to jump between locations quickly.

Players can also fast-travel from their home base using a Pal Box, a structure that can be created through the build menu. Like towers, you must interact with the Pal Box and select the fast-travel option, bringing up all the towers you have activated.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Considering you can build a Pal Box whenever you’d like, this allows you to fast-travel whenever you please (as long as you have the necessary materials to build the Pal Box) instead of finding a tower.

The good news is that there are zero repercussions when using the fast-travel system in Palworld, as it doesn’t require any materials from your inventory to do so. I recommend using fast-travel as often as possible, as it can make the game more manageable and a better experience overall.

That’s all you need to know about fast travel in Palworld. Just a heads up, a black screen error is affecting players, so be prepared to fix it. Check out our guide on fixing the black screen error in Palworld, so you’re ready if it happens to you.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024