Where to Find Leather in Palworld

Like in all survival games, Leather can be considered one of the most vital resources in Palworld, as the material is needed to craft some of the game’s most vital items for both early and late-game.

But where can you find Leather in the game? Here’s how to get and where to farm Leather in Palworld.

How to Get and Where to Farm Leather in Palworld

You can get leather in Palworld as a drop for killing certain Pals. You can slo get the item by purchasing it from various NPCs, like the Wandering Merchant you can find at your first camp.

While starting my journey in Palworld, I was able to farm a good amount of Leather quickly by going to Grassy Behemot Hills. The area will be located northwest of the place where you will first spawn —under coordinates 172, and -471— and will feature a good amount of low-level Foxparks and Melpacas, both of which drop the resource upon defeat.

If you are lucky, you will even be able to spot a few low-level Eikthyrdeers there and get a beautiful mount early on. The area is also the home of a Fast Travel point. If you still don’t know how, you can check out how to fast travel in our How to Fast Travel in Palworld guide.

Which Pals Drop Leather in Palworld?

According to the game’s Wiki, including the Foxpark, the Melpaca, and the Eikthyrdeer, a total of 32 Pals can drop Leather in Palworld. You can check out all of them below, as well as what else defeating them may net you.

Pal Name Possible Drops Chillet Leather Direhowl Leather / Ruby / Gold Coin Eikthyrdeer Leather / Horn / Eikthyrdeer Venison Eikthyrdeer Terra Leather / Horn / Eikthyrdeer Venison Fenglope Leather / Horn Foxparks Leather / Flame Organ Foxcicle Leather / Ice Organ Fuack Leather / Pal Fluids Fuddler Leather Galeclaw Leather / Galeclaw Poultry Gorirat Lather / Bone Grizzbolt Leather / Electric Organ Incineram Leather / Horn Incineram Noct Leather / Horn Katress Katress Hair / Leather / High Grade Technical Manual Mammorest Leather / High Quality Pal Oil / Mammorest Meat Mammorest Cryst Leather / High Quality Pal Oil / Mammorest Meat Melpaca Wool / Leather Mossanda Leather / Tomato Seeds / Mushroom Mossanda Lux Leather / Electric Organ / Mushroom Nitewing Leather Nox Small Pal Soul / Leather Pyrin Leather / Flame Organ Pyrin Noct Leather / Flame Organ Reindrix Reindrix Venison / Leather / Horn / Ice Organ Ribbuny Leather / Beautiful Flower Rooby Leather / Flame Organ Rushoar Bone / Leather / Rushoar Pork Tombat Leather / Small Pal Soul Univolt Leather / Electric Organ / Horn Verdash Leather / Bone Vixy Leather / Bone

What is Leather Used For in Palworld?

You can use Leather in Palworld to craft armor pieces, as well as all of the game’s available saddles. While the armor pieces will each offer different effects, like a higher overall defense or higher protection against cold or hot environments, the saddles will allow you to mount both large quadrupeds and flying Pals.

You can unlock new types of armor and saddles as you increase your Technology Level in Palworld. Although you will be able to get access to the armor pieces after reaching their said level, you will only be able to get access to the saddles after also capturing its set Pal. In the case of the Eikthyrdeer saddle, you will be able to unlock it after reaching Technology Level 12.

This guide was made while playing Palworld on PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024