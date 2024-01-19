How to Recover Sanity for Pals in Palworld

Image: Pocket Pair

Keeping your Pals healthy in Palworld is essential, as it will make them want to work for you and help take care of your base. As Pals continue to work on your base, their Sanity will slowly reduce, eventually resulting in them refusing to assist with your base building needs.

To counter this, you need to recover the Pal’s Sanity. Read on to learn how to restore Pals Sanity in Palworld!

Ways to Recover Pal’s Sanity in Palworld

Players can recover Pals Sanity (otherwise known as SAN) in Palworld in a few ways. We have all the methods laid out for you below.

Recover Pal’s Sanity With a Pal Box

The first and easiest way to restore a Pal’s Sanity is to return them to your Pal Box, allowing them to rest and regain their energy. After the Pal rests in the Pal Box for a certain amount of time, its Sanity will be restored back to maximum. The only downfall of this method is that the Pal won’t be able to continue work on your base while it’s inside the Pal Box.

Recover Pal’s Sanity By Feeding Them

If you don’t want to return a Pal to the Pal Box, you can restore a Pal’s Sanity by feeding it food. Not all food will restore the Pal’s Sanity, but plenty of options do. For example, Baked Berries have this effect. Make sure to check the effect of the food by hovering over the food icon in your inventory.

You can add Feed Boxes to your base to ensure your Pals are well-fed and eat to keep their Sanity up. Feed Boxes are unlocked at level 4 in the Technology Tree and require 20x Wood to be successfully built. When you have Feed Boxes and you fill them with food, your Pals will eat when they’re hungry, making it so you don’t have to manually feed them all the time.

Recover Pal’s Sanity With Hot Springs

Another way to restore your Pals’s Sanity in Palworld is to build Hot Springs for them to relax. Hot Springs become available at level 9 in the Technology Tree and require the following materials:

30x Wood

15x Stone

10x Pal Fluids

10x Paldium Fragment

Whenever your Pal starts to become low in Sanity, they will take themself over to the Hot Spring for a relaxing break. This will restore the Pal’s Sanity. If your Pal ever refuses to work, you can also assign them to the Hot Springs manually.

