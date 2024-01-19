How to Make Food & Get Rid of Hunger Early in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you’re busy crafting, fighting Pals, and generally staying alive in Palworld, you and your Pals are going to get hungry. Pretty much doing anything will result in your hunger stat increasing. In this guide, we’ll run you through how to make food and get rid of hunger so you can keep that gauge nicely filled up.

Checking Hunger Gauge in Palworld

Your Hunger gauge is the orange bar just above your health in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. We’ve circled it in the image below, but you’ll also notice the loaf of bread icon just next to it, making it easy to identify.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If this gauge is full then you don’t need to worry. However, as it runs low, you’ll need to make some food and eat it to replenish the gauge. Leaving hunger unchecked for too long can result in can reduce your stats, such as your overall HP, Stamina, Attack, Defense, Work Speed, or Weight.

Making Food in Palworld

To make food, you’ll first need a Campfire which can be purchased from the Technology screen with one Technology Point and crafted with 10 Wood.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’ve made it, interact with it by pressing F on keyboard, or X on your Xbox controller. Select the food recipe you want to make and then select the ‘Start Production’ option.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll then need to press F again on the campfire to actually cook the food until the gauge fills up. Now press F to collect the food, open your inventory, select the food you’ve just cooked, and use the Right Mouse Button to consume it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The amount of Hunger that you’ll recover will vary depending on the food that you’ve cooked. For example, a Fried Egg will only recover a small amount of your Hunger gauge, while a Mammorest Steak will recover a fair amount more.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Make More Food Recipes

As you progress further in the game and you and your Pals start doing more jobs, you’re going to need to recover more Hunger with your meals. To do this, you’ll need to unlock the Cooking Pot which can only be purchased with Technology Points upon reaching Level 17.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To craft the Cooking Pot, you’ll need the following materials:

20 Wood

15 Ingot

3 Flame Organ

This is also required if you want to make a cake, required for breeding in Palworld.

Once you’ve unlocked the Cooking Pot, you can create recipes that’ll recover far more of your Hunger gauge than those you can craft with just the Campfire. The ingredients required will again vary on the meal you’re trying to create.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2024