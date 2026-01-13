Zohran Mamdani moves into Gracie Mansion leaving his leaky Queens apartment, but the previous resident left him a chilling warning about the place

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, are officially settling into their new digs this week, moving into the sprawling Gracie Mansion and finally saying goodbye to their notoriously leaky Queens apartment, as per AP News. The couple marked the big change, which is definitely an inaugural rite of passage for any New York City mayor, with a press conference right on their new riverfront lawn as movers unloaded boxes and rolled up carpets.

Mamdani was previously stuck in a $2,300 per month one-bedroom apartment in Queens that didn’t even have a washer and dryer. Honestly, the worst part was probably the busted pipe that constantly caused flooding.

Their new home, however, is a completely different universe. Gracie Mansion is a stately, custard-colored 18th-century residence that has served as the official mayoral residence since 1942. It’s a massive 11,000 square feet and comes fully staffed with a private chef, an ornate ballroom, and a veranda that gives you stunning views overlooking the East River.

Gracie Mansion even features the original fireplace where Alexander Hamilton died after his famous duel with Aaron Burr

But here’s the kicker: the last resident, former Mayor Eric Adams, left a chilling warning, claiming the historic house is definitely home to at least one ghost. Moving into a massive, historic house is cool, but a resident ghost is a top-tier feature, if you ask me. That’s keeping aside Mamdani’s swift decision to revoke all directives issued by Eric Adams following his indictment.

Mamdani, who is a 34-year-old democratic socialist, seemed completely aware that this sudden relocation might look a little awkward when contrasted with his pledge to lead a “government that looks and lives like the people it represents.” He explained that the decision was necessary primarily due to new security requirements. He also promised New Yorkers that he plans on “opening it up to New Yorkers who are not often the ones who get to visit such a place as this” once they are settled.

As for his personal touch, the mayor described an “aspirational hope” of installing bidets in the bathrooms. Mamdani spent years living in Astoria, a diverse and affordable section of Queens sometimes called “the People’s Republic of Astoria” because it elects so many left-wing representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Before leaving the area, Mamdani released a statement noting he would miss the “endless Adeni chai, the spirited conversations in Spanish, Arabic and every language in between, the aromas of seafood and shawarma drifting down the block.” Notably, Mamdani signed executive orders protecting tenants and fast-tracking desperately needed housing on the first day of his tenure.

He’ll probably find a lot less of that multicultural crosstalk in his new neighborhood. The Upper East Side is among the city’s richest areas and is nearly three-quarters white. The political landscape is totally different, too. While Mamdani won Astoria overwhelmingly, his opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, won the Upper East Side by double digits.

Mamdani himself summed up the move perfectly, saying he and his wife feel lucky to participate in the “ritual that so many New Yorkers have experienced at various meaningful moments in their lives: Beginning a new chapter, by moving to a different part of the city that we call home.”

